NFL Stats Leader 2021: Who has the most passing yards heading into Week 8?

The NFL contenders are starting to emerge from the pack now that seven weeks of play are in the books. MVP candidates are also starting to show up as offenses around the league are thriving.

A big story this year in the NFL revolves around all the rookie quarterbacks serving in starting roles. Meanwhile, some of the usual big names are dominating and we now have five NFL quarterbacks with at least 2,000 yards on the year.

These five represent the leaders in passing yards heading into Week 8.

Let's take a look at these top five signal-callers.

NFL passing yard leaders heading into Week 8

#5 - Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray is just over the 2,000-yard mark with 2,002 after a modest 261-yard performance Sunday against the Houston Texans.

It was Kliff Kingsbury's return from a COVID-related absence, yet Murray had no problem shredding the Houston defense.

Murray has never finished with 4,000 passing yards or more and is on pace to easily set a new personal best this season.

#4 - Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes had an awful game Sunday, but still ranks fourth in the NFL with 2,093 passing yards this season. Going well over 300 yards in three separate games has boosted his total, so his 206-yard day against the Tennessee Titans did not knock him off the list.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Patrick Mahomes has now thrown an interception in his last six games 😳 Patrick Mahomes has now thrown an interception in his last six games 😳 https://t.co/FwNl3H5X4P

The concern for Mahomes is protecting the ball. He has nine interceptions and also took a nasty hit to the head this past week. If he is not his usual self, the Kansas City Chiefs are in trouble.

#3 - Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams made quick work of the Detroit Lions in a dud of a revenge game for Jared Goff.

Stafford now sits with 2,172 yards this season and is making Cooper Kupp look like Calvin Johnson.

Los Angeles Rams v New York Giants

Getting Stafford out of Detroit proved to be a career-altering move and he is an early MVP candidate thanks to his hot start.

#2 - Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have won both games since Jon Gruden's resignation and Derek Carr has gone well over 300 yards passing in both wins. He is now second with 2,269 yards in 2021 and should be fighting for the top spot all year.

Carr is on pace to throw for over 4,000 yards for a fourth consecutive year and may cap off such a season with a playoff appearance.

#1 - Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Another week, another Tom Brady sighting at the top of the leaderboard. The NFL legend just edged out Carr with 2,275 yards and recently tossed his 600th career touchdown pass.

Brady leading the league in passing at his age proves why he is the G.O.A.T. and why it will be hard for anyone to break his records.

Edited by LeRon Haire