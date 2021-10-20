NFL Stats Leader 2021: Who has the most rushing yards heading into Week 7?

Much of the focus of the NFL news cycle goes toward top quarterbacks and their dominant performances. Yet there are plenty of running backs carrying their respective teams as well.

One player in particular stands out above the rest, but let's look at the top five NFL rushers so far through 6 weeks of the 2021 season.

NFL Stats Leader: Who has the most rushing yards after Week 6?

#5 Jonathan Taylor - 472 yards

Jonathan Taylor makes the list this week after having a career game Sunday for the Indianapolis Colts. He ran for 145 yards on only 14 carries and added two touchdowns.

Taylor has become the lead man in Indy so much so the team has decided to move on from Marlon Mack. This was only Taylor's second 100-yard game of the season, so fans are hoping it gets him jumpstarted for the rest of the NFL season.

#4 Joe Mixon - 480 yards

Joe Mixon had 29 carries for 127 yards in NFL Week 1. Since then, the Cincinnati Bengals running back has not had more than 20 carries in a game. Yet he still finds himself near the top of the NFL in rushing yards thanks to his consistent play.

Mixon most recently ran for 94 yards in an easy win over the Detroit Lions. The veteran is averaging 4.3 yards per carry and is a reliable back behind Joe Burrow.

#3 Ezekiel Elliott - 521 yards

The Dallas Cowboys offense is thriving and Ezekiel Elliott is finally playing like his former self again. He failed to reach 1,000 yards in 2020, but is well on his way to reaching that mark and more in 2021.

Elliott is averaging over five yards per carry and has gone well over 100 yards in both games in which he has received 20 carries or more. Much of the focus is on Dak Prescott, which allows Elliott to quietly dominate from the backfield.

Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers

#2 Nick Chubb - 523 yards

Nick Chubb did not even play in Week 6 and he ranks second in the NFL in rushing yards. The Cleveland Browns star is nursing a calf injury, which also has his status for Thursday in question.

When healthy, Chubb is tough to stop. His 523 yards have come on only 90 attempts, which equates to an average of 5.8 yards per carry. Chubb is a lock to reach 100 yards on a weekly basis if given 20 carries and will continue to fight for the rushing crown if he can get healthy.

#1 Derrick Henry - 783 yards

Derrick Henry is in another realm when it comes to NFL running backs. The Tennessee Titans runner has gone well over 100 yards in every game since Week 2.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter

▫️ 28 Car, 113 Yards

▫️ 33 Car, 147 Yards 1 TD

▫️ 29 Car, 130 Yards, 3 TD

▫️ 20 Car, 143 Yards, 3 TD𝐁𝐈𝐆𝐆𝐄𝐑. 𝐅𝐀𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑. 𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐎𝐍𝐆𝐄𝐑. 😤👑 Derrick Henry's last five games:▫️ 35 Car, 182 Yards, 3 TD▫️ 28 Car, 113 Yards▫️ 33 Car, 147 Yards 1 TD▫️ 29 Car, 130 Yards, 3 TD▫️ 20 Car, 143 Yards, 3 TD𝐁𝐈𝐆𝐆𝐄𝐑. 𝐅𝐀𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑. 𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐎𝐍𝐆𝐄𝐑. 😤👑 @king_henry2 Derrick Henry's last five games:▫️ 35 Car, 182 Yards, 3 TD

▫️ 28 Car, 113 Yards

▫️ 33 Car, 147 Yards 1 TD

▫️ 29 Car, 130 Yards, 3 TD

▫️ 20 Car, 143 Yards, 3 TD𝐁𝐈𝐆𝐆𝐄𝐑. 𝐅𝐀𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑. 𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐎𝐍𝐆𝐄𝐑. 😤👑 @king_henry2 https://t.co/XAbkvaxVw5

He also gets the opportunity as he leads the league with 162 carries. Mixon is second with only 111. Henry is an absolute force and the main reason why the Titans are Super Bowl contenders. When he gets the ball, opposing defenders have to hope they get help to make a tackle.

