NFL Stats Leader 2021: Who has the most sacks heading into Week 12?

Sacks are one of the most important defensive statistics in the NFL. A strong pass rush can change the course of a game. Dominate edge rushers are some of the most valuable assets in the NFL. They create sacks and make things extremely difficult for opposing offenses. Here are the NFL leaders for sacks entering Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
Most sacks in the NFL entering Week 12
#5 - Four players tied with 10 sacks
There are four players tied in 5th place with ten sacks so far this season.
- Robert Quinn, Chicago Bears
- Markus Golden, Arizona Cardinals
- Harold Landry III, Tennessee Titans
- Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
Robert Quinn has recorded ten sacks in just nine games played this season. Nick Bosa has the same total but across ten games while both Markus Golden and Harold Landry III have played in eleven games.
#3 (tied) - Matthew Judon, New England Patriots - 10.5 sacks
Matthew Judon is tied for third place with 10.5 sacks this season for the New England Patriots. He was one of their biggest acquisitions this offseason, and it has paid off for them. He has helped the Patriots to the 7th most sacks in the NFL as a team this season with 28 so far.
Matthew Judon has been a key piece in the Patriots defense this season. They currently rank third in yards allowed per game and lead the entire NFL in points allowed per game. Judon has helped them achieve one of the best overall defenses in the league.