NFL Stats: Who were the top 3 deep passers in the NFL last season?

“Go deep or go home!” is the mantra of many NFL fans. While short, check-down passes help move the chains, it’s the deep ball that gets fans out of their seats.

So who is the best deep passer in the NFL today? Around the NFL writer Nick Shook analyzed the Next Gen data from last season and came up with his top ten list.

Now he did have certain qualifying rules - a quarterback had to have at least 30 deep pass attempts in 2020, and to filter out the best, a passer rating of 100.0 or better on deep attempts was required. The results will surprise you!

Nick’s top ten list may be as notable for who isn’t on it as those who did make the cut. For example, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes did not make the list, and neither did seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady. Last year's MVP Aaron Rodgers finished fourth.

Let’s take a look at who the top three deep passers in the NFL were last season.

Daniel Jones was the best deep passer in the NFL in 2020

#1 - Daniel Jones, New York Giants

To I’m sure many NFL fans' shock, the best deep passer in the NFL in 2020 was New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

Jones only threw deep 39 times last season, but when he did, he was very impressive. The Giants' QB passer rating on deep throws was 134.3, the highest in the NFL, and his completion percentage on these long bombs was the fourth-highest mark at 48.7%.

Entering his third year, these numbers should be encouraging to Giants fans, but Jones still has to prove he can lead the New York franchise into the postseason.

#2 - Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

Another shocker comes in second place - Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders. Carr has long been maligned for not throwing the ball deep, but the Next Gen Stats tells another story.

He went 24-of-52 on deep balls for 968 yards with an unbelievable 10:1 touchdown/interception ratio and an outstanding 124.2 passer rating.

#3 - Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

The top three is rounded out by yet another unexpected candidate in Cardinals QB, Kyler Murray. Known more for his electric footwork, Murray had 58 deep pass attempts, completing 23 of them for 874 yards.

He had an 8:0 touchdown/intersection ratio and a passer rating of 126.8. Cardinals fans will be hoping for more of the same in 2021.

