NFL Super Bowl referee salary: How much do officials make during the big game?

Officiating at the Super Bowl is the highest point of an NFL referee's career since it has over a hundred million people tuning in. However, an NFL referee's job isn't easy. There's pressure from the players on both sides, the media, and let's not get started with the modern social media scrutiny during and after a game.

Hence, with that in mind, let's look at the referee's salary for the Super Bowl.

NFL Super Bowl referee salary

According to the Sporting News, referees are paid around $3,000 to $5,000 to officiate in playoff games. These officials are the best in the league, and such assignments are typically reserved for a select pool of officials.

For the Super Bowl, it's reported that referees earn bonuses ranging from $30,000 to $50,000. This significant bonus is due to the game's significance.

Who is the head referee for Super Bowl LIX?

According to USA Today, Ron Torbert will be the head referee of Super Bowl LIX. It'll be Torbert's second Super Bowl after he served as the head referee for Super Bowl LVI, between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The report states that Torbert oversaw 18 games this season. He has called eight Eagles games in his career, with Philadelphia compiling a 5-3 record. He has been the lead referee in four Chiefs games, with Kansas City having a 3-1 record in those games.

Here's a look at his crew for the big game:

Back Judge - Jonah Monroe

Down Judge - Max Causey

Field Judge - Mearl Robinson

Line Judge - Mark Stewart

Replay Official - Kevin Brown

Side Judge - Boris Cheek

Umpire - Mike Morton

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to win their fourth Super Bowl in the Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes era at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. In their way, there is a resilient Philadelphia Eagles side led by dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts and offensive player of the year favorite Saquon Barkley.

It will be a grudge match as the Chiefs previously defeated the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Patrick Mahomes earned MVP honors in that game and will look to add to his Hall of Fame legacy further against the NFC powerhouse.

