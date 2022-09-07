Superflex rookie rankings 2022 ft. Drake London, Kenny Pickett and more 

Fantasy football is returning as the 2022 NFL season gets underway and today we’re looking at Superflex fantasy football. In the Superflex model, you can start a wider variety of positions in your flex spot as opposed to the traditional wide receiver or running back. You can also play a quarterback or tight end in that spot, and as quarterbacks produce the most fantasy points, they’re by far the most valuable in this format.

In terms of rookies, the only rookie quarterback with a shot of starting early in 2022 is Kenny Pickett, the Pittsburgh Steelers' first-round draft pick. Nevertheless, here are the top 10 rookies you can select in a Superflex Fantasy League in 2022.

Superflex rookie rankings - #1-5

#1 – Drake London, WR | Atlanta Falcons

#2 – Treylon Burks, WR | Tennessee Titans

#3 – Breece Hall, RB | New York Jets

#4 – Jameson Williams, WR | Detroit Lions

#5 – Garrett Wilson, WR | New York Jets

Drake London tops the list of Superflex rookies for the 2022 NFL season, and for good reason. The former USC Trojan was the first skill position player drafted this year. London will arguably be the Atlanta Falcons' number one receiver after Calvin Ridley was hit with a season suspension. He should, therefore, see plenty of passes head his way.

Drake London vs Casey Hayward

Treylon Burks could also be high up the Tennessee Titans wide receiver depth chart this season. The team moved on from A.J. Brown and Julio Jones during the 2022 offseason.

Breece Hall, Jameson Williams and Garrett Wilson may struggle to initially find success. The trio are further down their respective depth charts to begin the season.

Hall will be splitting carries with second-year back Michael Carter, while Williams is recovering from a torn ACL. Williams could be worth stashing away for later in the year.

Superflex rookie rankings - #6-10

#6 – Dameon Pierce, RB | Houston Texans

#7 – Kenny Pickett, QB | Pittsburgh Steelers

#8 – Kenneth Walker, RB | Seattle Seahawks

#9 – Chris Olave, WR | New Orleans Saints

#10 – Skyy Moore, WR | Kansas City Chiefs

Houston Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce may have been named starter to begin 2022, but there are doubts as to how they will run the ball. As they’re one of the weaker teams in the NFL at present, some argue they will be chasing a lot of games.

Kenny Pickett has been named as the backup to Mitchell Trubisky to begin 2022 for the Steelers. He could still be a strong fantasy Superflex player later in the year if he gets the chance.

Kenneth Walker finds himself in a similar position to Breece Hall but in a much less threatening Seattle Seahawks offense. He will compete with Rashaad Penny for touches, but may struggle with Geno Smith or Drew Lock as his quarterback.

Chris Olave and Skyy Moore are likely to see action this year, but both have plenty of competition at wide receiver for touches. Especially with both the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs overhauling the unit during the 2022 offseason.

