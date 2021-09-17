NFL Week 2: Aaron Rodgers and Mike Evans among superstars tipped to bounce back

At the start of every NFL season, superstar players such as Aaron Rodgers and Mike Evans are always poised to begin the season with sensational games. Keeping in mind the popularity of fantasy football, fans are even more concerned as to whether or not their favorite superstars will open the season with a win on the gridiron as well as virtually.

This was indeed the case during the opening week of the 2021-2022 NFL season for many superstars. On the other hand, there were superstars that had games they wished they could take back.

NFL superstars to have bounce-back games in Week 2

1 - Aaron Rodgers

It's no secret that on opening day, Aaron Rodgers was handed the worst loss and game of his career by the New Orleans Saints. It's no wonder the Packs lost 3-38, with a stat-line of 15-28, with no touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

Week 2 gives Aaron a chance to redeem himself in front of a primetime audience. The Green Bay Packers host the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football.

2 - Mike Evans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a few superstars on offense. There's Gronk, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Leonard Fournette, and Cameron Brate, to name a few. After the return of tight end O.J. Howard, it's no wonder Mike Evans only had 3 catches for a paltry 24 yards. He will be looking to change that in week 2 against the high-powered Atlanta Falcons.

3 - Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback and MVP favorite Josh Allen wasn't dismal, but he was far from his typical self. Against the vaunted Steelers defense, Allen was 30-51 for 270 yards and 1 touchdown.

To have 51 attempts and 270 yards means that the Steelers definitely had their way with Allen and the Bills' offense. Josh Allen will look to bounce back in Week 2 vs. the Miami Dolphins.

4 - Khalil Mack

As the leader of the Chicago Bears, superstar Khalil Mack was almost non-existent, with only 1 tackle and one registered pressure. Where was Khalil Mack when the Bears needed him most? That is the question all Bears fans were wondering about while watching the game.

Khalil Mack has help from Akiem Hicks and Robert Quinn, so it's important that he is able to generate a pass rush. In Week 2, he will have another chance to do so vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

Unbearable Sports @UnbearableSport



- 0 screens on his side (out of 5)

- 2 run plays to his side (out of 16)

- The 2 run plays were late in the 4th



Sean McVay clearly didn’t want anything to do with



👀When Khalil Mack lined up on the edge against the Rams👀
- 0 screens on his side (out of 5)
- 2 run plays to his side (out of 16)
- The 2 run plays were late in the 4th

Sean McVay clearly didn't want anything to do with @FiftyDeuce



- 0 screens on his side (out of 5)

- 2 run plays to his side (out of 16)

- The 2 run plays were late in the 4th



Sean McVay clearly didn’t want anything to do with @FiftyDeuce.



#nflstats #bears #beardown #khalilmack https://t.co/MB0cf25gVM

5 - Ezekiel Elliott

Although the Cowboys fought admirably against the Buccaneers on opening day, Ezekiel Elliott had a game to forget. Elliott could have done much more to help his team, with 11 carries for 33 yards and no touchdowns.

To his credit, he was without All-Pro guard Zack Martin. The game also required the Cowboys to keep up with the Bucs, so they may have gotten away from the run game.

