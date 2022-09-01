5 NFL superstars who were shockingly cut ft. Tyrann Mathieu

NFL teams have trimmed their rosters down ahead of the season getting underway in little over a week. As a result, plenty of fringe players have received disappointing phone calls and letters.

Obviously, the majority of stars will make their respective rosters, but there have been times throughout NFL history where elite players have been cut. This could be down to numerous reasons, such as contractual disputes or a falling out with management. Sometimes a franchise massively misjudges a player's ability.

Here are five NFL superstars who were shockingly cut:

#1 – DeSean Jackson, Philadelphia Eagles

Speedy wide receiver Desean Jackson was cut by the Philadelphia Eagles after the 2013 season. This was despite putting up career-highs in yards and touchdowns. Jackson had 1,332 yards that year and made the Pro Bowl, but the Eagles still made the decision to cut him.

Jackson was snapped up by the Eagles’ division rival the Washington Redskins, where he would spend three seasons. Jackson re-joined the Eagles in 2019 and is still active in the NFL, having spent the back-end of 2022 with the Las Vegas Raiders.

#2 – DeMarcus Ware, Dallas Cowboys

An outstanding linebacker during his time in the NFL, DeMarcus Ware was cut by the Dallas Cowboys in 2013. This was due to salary cap issues. Ware had double-digit sacks for seven consecutive seasons during his peak in Dallas. He was quickly snapped up by the Denver Broncos following his release.

Ware would be an integral part of the Broncos defense that neutralized Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers to win the Super Bowl in February 2016. Ware remains the Cowboys' all-time sack and forced fumble leader, making his cut rather head-scratching.

#3 – Alex Leatherwood, Las Vegas Raiders

While not in the same class of players as the aforementioned, Alex Leatherwood’s recent cutting is still a huge surprise. Offensive lineman Leatherwood was taken by the Las Vegas Raiders in the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft. After initially starting at tackle, was moved to guard as he continued to struggle.

Leatherwood allowed more pressures than any lineman in football and the Raiders had seen enough. They cut him just a year after investing a first-round draft pick in him.

#4 – Shaun Alexander, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander won MVP and Offensive Player of the Year during a monster 2005 campaign. However, just two seasons later, the Seahawks cut him.

The former Madden cover star could not replicate his previous form. After registering just 20 yards from nine carries during a playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers, he was cut after the 2007 season.

Alexander met with plenty of teams before joining the Washington Redskins but would only serve as a backup. After logging just 2.2 yards per carry on 11 carries, he was released by Washington in November 2008. He never played in the NFL again.

#5 – Tyrann Mathieu, Arizona Cardinals

Tyrann Mathieu was an elite-level safety when the Arizona Cardinals decided to cut him after the 2017 season. Mathieu was cut by Arizona after refusing to take a pay cut, and he was quickly picked up by the Houston Texans.

Mathieu has proven that the Cardinals should have paid him his due, as he’s been named All-Pro four times and made four Pro Bowls. He was also a key figure for the Kansas City Chiefs and was part of their Super Bowl-winning team in February 2020.

