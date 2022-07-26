5 NFL superstars who had a terrible showing at the Combine ft. Tom Brady

Every year, teams and scouts across the NFL descend into Indianapolis for the Combine, where the best college players in the country strut their stuff in a series of drills depending on the position.

Teams meet with players in private meetings, but as fans, we can only go off how the players perform in their drills.

Plenty of current superstars had excellent Combines, such as J.J. Watt, who wowed scouts with strength and surprising athleticism. Despite this, plenty flopped at the Combine before having excellent careers in the NFL.

Here are five NFL superstars who had terrible Combines.

#5 - Orlando Brown Jr.

Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals

Orlando Brown Jr. was touted as a first-round talent going into the 2018 Combine, but his stock plummeted after his performance in Indianapolis. Offensive tackle Brown could only post a 5.85 40-yard dash and a 6'10" broad jump.

The Oklahoma man fell all the way to the Baltimore Ravens in Round 3 of the draft. He has proved his doubters wrong as he has been excellent in the NFL with both the Ravens and now with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brown has been named to the last three Pro Bowls and is the chief protector of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

#4 - Terrell Suggs

Wild Card Round - San Diego Chargers v Baltimore Ravens

Long-time Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs also had a terrible Combine when he came out of Arizona State in 2003. Suggs could only manage 18 reps on the bench press and had a below-par 4.85 40-yard dash.

Despite this, Baltimore decided to take a punt on him in Round 1 of the draft, and the gamble definitely paid off. Suggs won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, made seven Pro Bowls, and was a two-time All-Pro. He was also named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2011 and spent 17 years in the league before retiring after the 2019 season.

#3 - Vontaze Burfict

Oakland Raiders v Arizona Cardinals

Like Suggs, Vontaze Burfict went to Arizona State and proved you don't need to rely on your Combine performance alone to make it in the pros.

Burfict posted a terrible 5.09 40-yard dash time, and could only manage 16 reps on the bench press and an 8'8" broad jump. Many scouts and teams alike questioned whether he could cope with the speed of the NFL. He went undrafted in 2012, signing with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he starred until 2018. Burfict made the Pro Bowl in 2013 and spent time with the Oakland Raiders in 2019 before ending his career.

Unfortunately for Burfict, his 'dirty' reputation constantly overshadowed his on-field performances.

#2 - Antonio Brown

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

Antonio Brown was arguably the best wide receiver of the 2010s, but that didn't look likely after his showing at the Combine.

Brown didn't impress scouts with his 4.56 40-yard dash, his 33.5-inch vertical or his 6.98 3-cone drill. On top of that, his 8'9" broad jump was on of the worst among wide receivers tested in 2010.

Brown didn't let this hinder him after the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him in Round 6 of the 2010 Draft. He became an elite weapon for Ben Roethlisberger, made seven Pro Bowls and five All-Pros, and led the league in receiving yards twice.

#1 - Tom Brady

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady is arguably the best player to have graced the NFL. But after his Combine performance, no one could have seen that happening.

Brady came in following a decent career at Michigan but could only run a 5.28 40-yard dash, leaving scouts worried that he was not athletic enough for the NFL.

Brady would prove all his doubters wrong after the New England Patriots selected him 199th overall in the 2000 Draft. He has won a record seven Super Bowls and three MVP awards.

The 44-year-old has the most passing touchdowns, attempts, completions, and yards and is the winningest quarterback in league history.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far