NFL: Which teams have no logo on their helmet?

Logos on helmets are part of the identity of NFL teams. We are all familiar with the Dallas Cowboys' iconic star logo. The San Francisco 49ers' classic gold and red-letter-driven logo and the Los Angeles Chargers' thunderbolt are a couple of more examples of well-recognised logos of NFL teams.

NFL: Teams that play without a logo on their helmets

While the majority of the teams in the NFL have the team's logo on their helmets, there are a couple that have opted not to have it. Let's take a look at the NFL teams that play without a logo on their helmets.

#1 - Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have traditionally never had a logo on their helmet. This is because they are the only team in the NFL to be named after a coach. The Cleveland Browns were named after their legendary coach, Paul Brown.

The Browns have traditionally had orange and brown stripes on their helmets, which have been a part of the team's identity. Since they have no logo, they have used the orange and brown helmet as their logo on the uniform that the players wear.

The Browns have been the only team that never used to have a logo on their helmets.

#2 - Washington Football Team

Another team that has joined the Browns in playing without a logo on their helmet is the Washington Football Team. The team decided to change its name from the Washington Redskins to the Washington Football Team last year after widespread protests following George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The team dropped the Redskins name as well as the caricature of a native Indian on the helmet.

When the Washington Football team played against the Cleveland Browns in the 2020 NFL season, it was the first game in NFL history where both teams played with a logo on their helmet.