3 NFL teams that blew their Super Bowl chances with one horrible play

Reaching the NFL's crescendo is what countless players dream of. The sleepless nights, the perpetual two-a-day workouts, and the consistent trips to the medical tent all culminate in one goal: winning a Lombardi Trophy.

With their dreams in sight, the two teams engage in an all-out war involving high stakes. No matter the outcome, considering that they left it all out on the field, both teams are generally content with the results. However, there are some instances in which a mind-boggling play takes place.

Whether a particular player didn't hit the hole hard while rushing the ball or whether a defensive star seemingly gave up too soon, one play has changed the course of the Super Bowl time and time again.

Although going back down that rabbit hole is painful for some fanbases, it's time to reopen that dreadful wound and revisit which teams blew their chance to win a Super Bowl with one boneheaded play.

#1 - Dive for the ball, Cam: Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50

Super Bowl Opening Night Fueled by Gatorade

Cam Newton left the NFL landscape bemused as to how to knock him off his high horse during the 2015-16 season. Nearly every Sunday, Newton would run over hapless defenders on his way to the end zone before waltzing to the nearest camera and ripping his jersey open, figuratively, to reveal a Superman jersey underneath.

Newton pushed the Carolina Panthers to a 15-1 record. Furthermore, Newton's Panthers discarded their postseason foes with relative ease as they made their way to Super Bowl 50.

During the biggest game of the year, Newton struggled big time against the determined pass rush of the Denver Broncos. Still, while he was pushed onto the turf and carelessly threw the football over the heads of his receivers, the Panthers found themselves down by just six points in the final frame.

Earlier in the ball game, Von Miller made his presence known. The future first-ballot Hall of Famer shrugged his man out of the way and made a beeline for Newton, resulting in a fumble. Fast forward to the final period, and Miller essentially did the same.

Newton carefully peeked down the field as he stood on his own 20-yard line on a 3rd & 9. As he waited for the play to develop, Miller raised his enormous paw in the air and knocked the ball loose.

Despite losing possession momentarily, Newton appeared to be in the perfect position to dive on the football. Yet, as he moved closer, he temporarily froze.

Those precious seconds were all it took as Denver jumped on the ball, recovering it at the four-yard line. Minutes later, Denver sealed the deal with another score, forcing Newton and company to sulk off the field ring-less.

#2 - Just run the ball, Atlanta: Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI

Super Bowl LI; New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons fans quickly grabbed their cell phones and called their place of employment. With a gigantic grin on their faces, they then lied blatantly, telling their bosses that they would be unable to make it to work the next day for various reasons.

The rationale behind their refusal to attend work stemmed from Atlanta's 25-point lead over the New England Patriots during Super Bowl 51. Ultimately, however, Atlanta fans grew acrimonious over the next few minutes.

Tom Brady, the man under center for New England, led his team to an unprecedented comeback. With 17 unanswered points, New England were one score away from tying the game. In the final frame, Matt Ryan led Atlanta down the field and appeared to be set up beautifully for a field goal attempt.

With the ball on New England's 21-yard line, Atlanta refused to run the ball to burn the clock on a 2nd and 11. Instead, Ryan's offensive line buckled underneath the Patriots' pressure, resulting in a sack and a loss of 12 yards.

One play later, Ryan's offensive line was again caught with their hand in the cookie jar as Jake Matthews was penalized for holding.

Atlanta would eventually kick the ball to New England without scoring a single point on the drive. On the other hand, Brady marched right down the field and tied the ball game before winning it in extras.

#3 - A dynasty gone: Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX

Super Bowl XLIX - New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

Head coach Pete Carroll proved to be a step ahead of his competition all season long, much like the previous year.

With just a few seconds remaining on the clock during Super Bowl XLIX, the Seattle Seahawks had the New England Patriots right where they wanted them.

Seattle foamed at the mouth as the football stood at the one-yard line on New England's side of the field while they were down by four. Seemingly everyone in the stadium knew who was getting the ball, Marshawn Lynch.

The Pro Bowl running back was nearly impossible to contain, racking up 102 rushing yards and a touchdown score. Carroll, however, believed that simply running the ball at that stage was too obvious of a play. So, aiming to sprinkle in a bit of deception, he instructed Russell Wilson to throw the ball, a move he would immediately regret.

Just moments after standing back in the pocket, Wilson carelessly threw the ball to cornerback Malcolm Butler, officially ending the game and their Super Bowl hopes.

