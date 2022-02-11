NFL teams that fired their head coach in 2021-22 season

The conclusion of an NFL season brings along the changing of the guard for many franchises. A handful of head coaches are relieved of their duties after their teams are eliminated from playoff contention, with one or two others fired earlier in the season.

2021 was no different, with a total of eight head coaches fired. Most of the firings occurred leading up to the postseason, but a couple were let go much earlier. In a rare occurrence, there was even resignation from an NFL head coach this season and retirement for another.

NFL head coaches that lost their jobs in the 2021-22 season

#1 - Jon Gruden resigns from Raiders amidst NFL scandal

Jon Gruden was the first head coach to be "fired" this season. It was more of a resignation after Gruden was caught up in a scandal. After a series of emails containing offensive remarks went public from a separate investigation into the Washington Football Team (now the Washington Commanders), the Raiders talked Gruden into resigning in the fourth year of his 10-year, $100 million deal from 2018.

Gruden was already in the hot seat in 2021, with tensions growing between him and quarterback Derek Carr. During his time with Las Vegas, Gruden was 22-31 and never made the playoffs in three seasons. The future was in line to be very cloudy for the Raiders had Gruden remained in charge. Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia helped salvage the season. New head coach Josh McDaniels will now take over in 2022.

#2 - Urban Meyer was not cut out for the NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars made some strong moves prior to the 2021 season, including drafting Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick and hiring collegiate legend Urban Meyer as their head coach. Meyer was an exciting hiring despite having no experience outside of the NCAA. But the red flags started to show early on, with the hiring of Chris Doyle, who was being accused of being racist to athletes while with Iowa.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Jaguars are expected to hire former #Lions OC Jim Bob Cooter as their new passing game coordinator under Doug Pederson, source said. He has worked with Peyton Manning and Matthew Stafford, now Trevor Lawrence. The #Jaguars are expected to hire former #Lions OC Jim Bob Cooter as their new passing game coordinator under Doug Pederson, source said. He has worked with Peyton Manning and Matthew Stafford, now Trevor Lawrence.

Doyle resigned from the job a day later, and things went downhill from there. The team was fined for violating the league's practice rules and COVID-19 protocol. An incident in a bar after an away game put the final nail in the coffin. Meyer was caught in a dirty situation that made himself, his family and his team look bad. There wasn't a sliver of positivity from his short time with the Jaguars who had a 2-11 record. Doug Pederson is a much better hire for the Jags on all fronts and has experience as a winning NFL head coach.

