Which NFL teams need an RB? Todd Gurley is still on the market

Todd Gurley remains unsigned, but the announcement that the Indianapolis Colts have revealed they are willing to shop running back Marlon Mack has gained way more traction. Why?

Several teams have seen their running back room be decimated by injuries, and oddly enough, there is a more proven running back that has yet to be signed by a team: Gurley.

Gurley has yet to find a suitor for his skillset in the NFL.

This is strange considering that Gurley had a respectable 2020 showing. With 678 yards and nine TDs, it would make sense for a team to sign Gurley to serve as a welcome veteran and possible goalline threat.

Why is Todd Gurley being overlooked?

When comparing Marlon Mack and Gurley, Gurley would appear to be the safer option.

Mack had a fantastic season in 2019, posting 1,091 yards with eight touchdowns. However, he suffered an ACL tear in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Most players coming back from an ACL tear do not see the same level of production or movement. That's the unfortunate side of that injury.

Gurley had a respectable season in 2020 without suffering an injury but is still not signed to any team. Even with running backs dropping to the IR from several teams, Gurley remains overlooked. Which NFL teams could use Gurley?

San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers lost Raheem Mostert after he opted to surgically repair his knee, which has plagued him for quite some time.

Gurley could have and would have been an option here, but they opted to sign Trenton Cannon. Cannon came off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad. He has only rushed for 151 yards with one touchdown in 35 games played.

Rookie standout Elijah Mitchell offered the 49ers some relief and became the third-down back they desperately needed. However, Mitchell slowed down in Week 2 and was held out of Week 3 due to injury.

Gurley could serve as a much-needed backup and depth for the 49ers. He may even become the go-to running back they need, as Trey Sermon doesn't seem poised to take over the running back duties the 49ers need.

Philadelphia Eagles

There should be some panic going on with the Philadelphia Eagles and their running back situation.

The entire running back corps for the Eagles had an embarrassing Sunday night where they accounted for three carries. Three, that is it.

Gurley could offer a lot more than three carries, that is for sure.

Whatever seems to be happening with Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell, they don't seem to be the running back duo that will best work out for the Eagles, and a call to Gurley could quickly fix this situation.

At the very least, it could jumpstart this weak performance given, and the Eagles will need all their offense pumping to catch back up in the NFC East.

Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers seem like a weird option that would require a running back. However, Christian McCaffrey has been hurt once again and his hamstring could become a lingering issue this season.

Chuba Hubbard came out of nowhere and respectively filled in McCaffrey's shoes. His 11 carries for 52 yards was enough to keep the rushing attack a threat on the field for when the Panthers beat the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Now the Panthers are 3-0. Their defense is playing lights out, while Sam Darnold has found some new ground to stand on, keeping the offense working at a higher rate as well.

Bolstering the backfield would make a ton of sense for the Panthers if they want to remain a playoff hopeful. Royce Freeman is currently the only backup they have to complement Hubbard.

Pro Sports Outlook @PSO_Sports 5 players have recorded 180+ RUSH YDS & 2+ RUSH TD during 1 GP over the last 4 seasons (including playoffs):



- Derrick Henry (7x),

- Dalvin Cook,

- Todd Gurley,

- Raheem Mostert,

- Jonathan Taylor 5 players have recorded 180+ RUSH YDS & 2+ RUSH TD during 1 GP over the last 4 seasons (including playoffs):



- Derrick Henry (7x),

- Dalvin Cook,

- Todd Gurley,

- Raheem Mostert,

- Jonathan Taylor https://t.co/w2x1lwuPyj

Also Read

If the Panthers were to sign Todd Gurley, he would immediately elevate the Panthers' running back room to one of good stature, and they could easily see their reign in the NFC South continue.

They will need all the help they can get to keep pace with the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Edited by Ryan Ward