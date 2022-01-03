NFL teams with negative passing yards in a game: Giants finish with -10 passing yards vs. Bears

The New York Giants finished Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears with negative passing yards. New York had arguably one of the worst games during the day's NFL action.

Things couldn't have gone any worse as they were completely dismantled by Chicago. The final score was 29-3, and the Bears had their way with the Giants in every aspect of the game.

One of the most embarrassing stats for the Giants was that the Giants ended the contest with -10 passing yards. Oddly enough, this is not the first time a team has ended up with negative passing yards in a game.

Here are five NFL games in which a team ended up with negative passing yards.

Which NFL game had the most negative passing yards?

#5 - Houston Texans vs. Oakland Raiders (Texans, -5 passing yards)

The Houston Texans and the Oakland Raiders battled it out in the 2006 season. Although the game would ultimately be won by the Texans, they ended the game with -5 passing yards. David Carr went 7/14 for 32 yards, which ultimately led to a -5 passing yard situation for the team.

The Texans rode the prowess with their two defensive touchdowns and a strong rushing performance from Ron Dayne to secure a 23-14 win.

#4 - New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans (Titans, -7 passing yards)

There should be little surprise here as the New England Patriots were dominant nearly every season when Tom Brady was running things. The game in 2009 saw the Patriots take on the Tennessee Titans and completely dominate them with a final score of 59-0.

Bernd Buchmasser @BerndBuchmasser SB Nation @SBNation You had more passing yards today than the New York Giants You had more passing yards today than the New York Giants https://t.co/j2EpVjNCXw The Titans were the last team to gain negative passing yards: they had -7 while getting blown out 59-0 by the Patriots in 2009. twitter.com/SBNation/statu… The Titans were the last team to gain negative passing yards: they had -7 while getting blown out 59-0 by the Patriots in 2009. twitter.com/SBNation/statu…

The Patriots did all of this without logging a single sack. Vince Young went 0/2 on the day and Kerry Collins went 2/12 for -7 passing yards. An embarrassing day for the Titans.

#3 - Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Browns, -9 passing yards)

The Cleveland Browns were once the worst organization in the entire league. They proved that in 2000 when they were completely humbled by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The final score was 48-0 in favor of the Jaguars.

The Browns quarterback situation was as messy as it could get. Spergon Wynn, Doug Pederson and Kevin Thompson all attempted passing situations that ultimately led to a -9 passing yards stat line for the team.

#2 - New York Giants vs. Chicago Bears - (Giants, -10 passing yards)

Sunday's game between the New York Giants and the Chicago Bears saw the Giants suffer embarrassment from the defensive prowess of their rivals. The first play of the game resulted in a fumble from Mike Glennon. The next series ended up being an interception.

SB Nation @SBNation You had more passing yards today than the New York Giants You had more passing yards today than the New York Giants https://t.co/j2EpVjNCXw

Glennon had an incredibly tough day resulting in a -10 passing yards situation that now lands New York on a list they never wanted to be a part of.

#1 - San Deigo Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Chargers, -19 passing yards)

Divisional games are always tough for one of the teams involved. Back when the Chargers were still in San Diego, they were destroyed by divisional rival Kansas City Chiefs. The game happened in the 1998 season, and the final score was 23-7, in favor of the Chiefs.

Ryan Leaf was never a hugely accepted candidate at quarterback for the Chargers, and his 1/15 and four-yard performance didn't help matters at all. The final passing yard stat would be -19 passing yards. That is one of the worst cases of negative passing yards to ever happen.

