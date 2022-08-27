5 NFL teams that are being overrated ahead of the 2022 season feat. Dallas Cowboys

NFL prognosticators have proclaimed loudly the fate that awaits several teams in the upcoming season. Some, according to them, are on their way to incredible seasons while others are on the verge of continuing their run while breaking through to the next level.

In some instances, there’s no denying that their words will be prophetic. However, for the most part, we simply have no idea what they're talking about as many of the league’s projected best teams are seemingly on their way to a horrific 2022 season.

So which NFL teams are having their praises sung far too often and should be viewed as potential bottom feeders this year? Keep reading to find out.

#1. New England Patriots

It’s about time the impenetrable wool was removed from Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

For the better part of the past two decades, Belichick has been praised as arguably the best coach in league history. His credentials, by and large, give credence to those claims.

Yet, as Belichick was aggregating nine Super Bowl appearances and six Super Bowl victories, Tom Brady stood firmly by his side. Without him, Belichick looks much reduced in strength.

In addition to failing to sign any notable free agents this offseason, Belichick continues to toy with the idea of implementing a non-traditional offense. We’ll reserve our full judgment for when the regular season begins, but Belichick doesn’t appear to be firmly in the know of what he’s doing.

#2. Tennessee Titans

Ryan Tannehill has done an impressive job over the past two seasons in making the Tennessee Titans relevant. However, when his team needed him most, Tannehill often reverted to the inaccurate, risk-averse QB that franchises tend to avoid.

This upcoming NFL season, the return of Derrick Henry will mask even bigger issues, including the lack of offensive weapons.

By and large, Tannehill had built a one-of-a-kind rapport with receiver AJ Brown. But while they aggregated eye-popping numbers over the years, Brown will now attempt to get accustomed to life without him as he was shipped to the Philadelphia Eagles during the offseason.

Unless the Titans swing a trade and bring Tannehill a considerable amount of help, defenses will stack the box in an effort to contain their running game. They will do so while forcing Tannehill to throw the ball more times than Tennessee would like.

#3. Dallas Cowboys

For approximately the last two-and-a-half decades, the Dallas Cowboys should have had a permanent spot on this list.

No matter whom the franchise gets their hands on during the offseason, Dallas fans cling to their team's past glory years. As the new NFL season approaches, Dallas, at least on the offensive end, should be considerably worse.

In a bit of an unexpected move, Dallas traded away the immensely productive Amari Cooper, leaving Dak Prescott with one bonafide high-level receiver in CeeDee Lamb.

In addition to their passing game seemingly falling by the wayside, Dallas will continue to run the ball with a diminished Ezekiel Elliott. Their defense, headlined by Micah Parsons, should be amongst the NFL's best but it’ll take more than just that to propel this squad.

#4. San Francisco 49ers

Prior to the arrival of Jimmy Garoppolo in 2017, the San Francisco 49ers struggled with being taken seriously in the NFL. The offensive talent was ostensible and the defensive principles were all in place. But San Fran appeared to be missing quarterback guile, something that would change the moment Garoppolo arrived.

In some instances, 49ers fans have been frustrated by the perpetual line of injuries that have plagued Garoppolo’s career. Still, when healthy, he’s earned the right to be considered one of the game’s elite winners. In two of the past three seasons, Garoppolo has led San Fran to, at least, the NFC Championship Game.

If the offensive side of the ball were still under his watchful guidance, having the 49ers as a postseason lock and Super Bowl threat would be understandable. But the franchise opted to test out their new toy in Trey Lance.

As a result, they’ll quickly realize that the winning fundamentals that Garoppolo brought to the table aren’t easily replaceable by Lance’s tantalizing talent.

#5. Green Bay Packers

Three consecutive NFL seasons of at least 13 victories have left many rather confident about what to expect from the Green Bay Packers. According to many, Aaron Rodgers and company are viewed as bonafide Super Bowl title contenders, a notion we disagree mightily with.

Unlike in past NFL seasons, Rodgers won’t have the reliable and steady hands of Davante Adams on the perimeter. In part, his sudden departure was largely due to the wishy-washy nature of Rodgers, something he’ll now be forced to deal with.

Although the reigning back-to-back league MVP may very well be the best quarterback in the NFL, his lack of explosive offensive options will push Green Bay into irrelevance this year. Not only will they struggle to make the postseason, they could finish below .500.

