5 NFL teams that regretted not picking a QB with the first overall pick

A moment of jubilation and pure happiness can often turn into despondence on NFL draft day for a team that doesn't take on a quarterback (QB).

Normally, when an NFL franchise is given the number one overall pick, their fortune is considered to be on the cusp of turning things around. However, there have been a handful of moments where teams have been bamboozled into believing that they were given a franchise-level talent.

It doesn't take long for a franchise to realize that they’ve made a humongous mistake. They would consequently love nothing more than to bury their erroneous moves and look towards the future. However, we’ve decided to accentuate those blunders and bring them to the forefront.

Here are five NFL teams who decided to take a player with the number one overall pick who wasn't a quarterback and instantly regretted the move.

2017: Myles Garrett over Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is a present and future NFL superstar.

The Cleveland Browns envisioned a ferocious defense headlined by Myles Garrett that would take the league by storm back in 2017. Although they were in desperate need of a quarterback for several years, Cleveland bypassed several intriguing names in favor of taking the pernicious pass rusher.

Thus far, Garrett has been terrific. He has been named to three Pro Bowl teams and back-to-back All-Pro squads. Cleveland have understandably been pleased with Garrett’s production, including last season when he registered 16 total sacks. However, they have to be kicking themselves for dropping the ball.

During the 2017 NFL Draft, while Garrett emerged as a man amongst boys, there was one quarterback in particular that Cleveland could’ve gotten their hands on. That man was Patrick Mahomes, who, over the course of his short career, has already made a case for being among the best quarterbacks in the league.

With two Super Bowl appearances, one title, one MVP, and a handful of Pro Bowl selections, Mahomes could’ve changed life in Cleveland for the better.

2014: Jadeveon Clowney over Derek Carr

Las Vegas Raiders Mandatory Minicamp

It was one singular play that vaulted Jadeveon Clowney to the top of just about everyone’s draft boards back in 2014.

It was a bright and sunny day during a midseason game against Michigan. Clowney dug his hands deep into the turf and blasted Michigan’s running back just as he got the ball. The force of the blow ripped his helmet off and pried the ball loose. With one paw, Clowney grabbed the ball and ran down the field with it.

Clowney’s freakish play was all over the airwaves and the Houston Texans believed he could be a game-changing player. In five seasons in the NFL, Clowney had his moments, including making three Pro Bowl selections. However, many have viewed Clowney as a bust.

Coming up on a decade in the league, Clowney’s career-high in sacks in a particular season was 9.5. If Houston had done their homework, they would’ve noticed the glaring talent of Derek Carr.

The three-time Pro Bowler has pushed the Las Vegas Raiders into relevancy. Carr has registered at least 4,000 passing yards in four consecutive seasons and is still going strong at 31.

Clowney, on the other hand, has spent his last few seasons bouncing around the NFL.

2008: Jake Long over Matt Ryan

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons

After getting their hands on Chad Pennington via trade, the Miami Dolphins seemed convinced that they had the right man under center for the foreseeable future. Where the franchise believed they needed the most help, however, was at the tackle position.

Heading into the 2008 NFL Draft, Jake Long was viewed as the best player in that position. Once he was officially selected, Long made Miami proud as he was selected to four consecutive Pro Bowl games.

Be that as it may, injuries forced Long to hang up his cleats far earlier than he would’ve liked. In exchange for his transient production, Miami could’ve benefited immensely from drafting Matt Ryan.

The former MVP has carved out what appears to be a Hall of Fame-bound career. In 14 incredible seasons in the NFL, Ryan has made it to seventh all-time in passes completed with 5,242. He is also eighth in passing yards with 59,735 and ninth in passing touchdowns with 367.

Miami is still in the market for a true QB, while Ryan is still playing lights out.

2000: Courtney Brown over Tom Brady

Tom Brady is arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

To be fair, no one believed that the greatest quarterback of all time would be taken in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. So, we can’t truly blame the Cleveland Browns for this decision.

From the moment the Browns snagged Courtney Brown with their first selection, he failed to impress at any point in his career. His meager production, coupled with his perpetual injuries, made Cleveland's choice a horrific one even without considering the Brady factor.

As for Tom Brady, what more needs to be said about him? The sure-fire first ballot Hall of Fame QB holds just about every record imaginable for a signal-caller. He also has seven Lombardi Trophies sitting in his palatial estate at home.

2006: Mario Williams over Jay Cutler

Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills

Jay Cutler was lambasted for his approach to the game for most of his career.

A stoic and apathetic look was constantly etched on Cutler’s face. Although immensely talented, the former Pro Bowl signal-caller lacked effort, drive, and hunger, at least according to his past teammates.

Still, regardless of being a bit aloof, Cutler produced eye-popping numbers at virtually every stop. As a member of the Denver Broncos, Cutler registered back-to-back seasons of at least 3,400 passing yards and 20 touchdowns.

Ultimately, his time in Denver was transient. However, once Cutler landed in Chicago, he racked up the sort of numbers that made him one of the best players in the league from a pure talent perspective.

Mario Williams, meanwhile, was a former defensive end who was snapped up with the number one overall pick in the same NFL draft as Cutler. He never lived up to his lofty selection and his production fluctuated for almost his entire career.

On most nights, Williams was the best defensive player on the field. Nevertheless, his eye-catching numbers did little to nothing for the Houston Texans in the win column.

In fact, in six seasons in Houston, Williams never played a single postseason game and participated in the playoff fun only once during his 11-year NFL career.

