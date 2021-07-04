5 worst NFL rosters ahead of the 2021-22 season

In most cases, having a roster that consistently makes the NFL playoffs is temporary, but being a poor team can last endlessly.

While the NFL changes every year, some teams seem to stay bad year after year. Here are the 5 worst rosters heading into the 2021 NFL season.

The least talented rosters in the NFL currently

#1 - Houston Texans

The Texans already had a horrible campaign last year despite Deshaun Watson playing at a high level. Now imagine this team without Watson's wizardry.

The Texans' current roster lacks talent in basically every position. Laremy Tunsil and Brandin Cooks are the only offensive stars. On defense, several players are good, like Zach Cunningham and Bradley Roby, but none are great. The Texans' roster is the worst in the NFL right now by a huge margin.

#2 - Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions' roster is well below average, but the team has already made it clear that 2021 will be a transition year for the franchise. So there's no reason for the fans to be upset.

Despite the lack of talent on both sides of the ball and the offensive line being the only above-average group, the first-round picks accumulated for the upcoming drafts are more valuable than a few victories in 2021.

The organization is looking to give more experience to the few talented youngsters on the roster this season, including Jeff Okudah, D'Andre Swift, Penei Sewell, and Levi Onwuzurike. It's a bad team, but there's no reason to worry about that this year.

#3 - Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars are obviously included on this list. They were the worst team in the NFL last year and while the arrival of Trevor Lawrence has given some hope to the fans, there are still several holes on the roster that cannot be filled in just one offseason.

The offensive line is below average, and the tight end group is quite weak. On defense, aside from youngsters Josh Allen, K'Lavon Chaisson and C.J. Henderson, talent is scarce. The Jaguars will be better in 2021 than they were in 2020, but they will still need more time to build a competitive the roster.

#4 - New York Jets

Like the Jaguars, the Jets need more time to strengthen their roster enough to fight for a place in the playoffs. However, they are a more talented team than Jacksonville and boast some outstanding defensive players. Coaches and team management will look to rebuild the offense around rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and tackle Mekhi Becton.

Wilson (center) will be the starter since Week 1

The Jets will be stronger in 2021 than the year prior, but the roster is still not good enough to make the playoffs.

#5 - Philadelphia Eagles

Since winning the Super Bowl four years ago, the Eagles have gotten worse each year. With Carson Wentz out of the picture and Doug Pederson fired, they'll need more time to rebuild and reach the playoffs again.

Jalen Hurts is the team's new leader. He'll need to play extremely well to cement his status as the Eagles' franchise quarterback. The defense, which suffered a lot with the cornerback position last year, will continue to have problems. The linebackers group is quite weak. The team suffered a spectacular fall just four years after winning the Super Bowl.

