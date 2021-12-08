5 NFL throwbacks we'd like to see come back

Monday's snowy win over Buffalo wasn't the only win the New England Patriots put up during Week 13 NFL action.

The team's Hall of Fame confirmed on Friday that the team is planning to bring back its famous "Pat Patriot" throwback uniforms during the 2022 NFL season. Known for its striking red jersey and white helmet depicting an animated Minuteman preparing to snap a football, it defined the Patriots' aesthetic for over three decades before being retired for the current "Flying Elvis" emblem unveiled in 1993.

Despite the makeover, the Patriots have often employed the Pat Patriot uniform, most famously on display during their Super Bowl XX appearance against Chicago, on several occasions throughout the new century, notably during the NFL's Thanksgiving showcases in Detroit. It last appeared in 2012, shortly before the NFL instituted a one-helmet rule that prevented teams from fully employing their retro looks. Rumors have persisted that the league is ready to relax those rules, and the new word from the Patriots indicates that they're ready to finally do so.

Which NFL throwbacks should join Pat in a revival?

Duane Starks repping Arizona during the 2004 season (Photo: Getty)

Arizona Cardinals (State Flag)

When the Cardinals moved to the desert in the late 1980s, they debuted by rocking the Arizona state flag on their sleeves. While that look didn't offer much in terms of NFL success (beyond their first win of the Super Bowl era in 1998), it does have the most important seal of approval of all: the face of the franchise (Kyler Murray) has requested that it be brought back. The Cardinals haven't broken out the state flag look since making the switch to a modernized aesthetic, complete with an angrier-looking bird logo, in 2005. It's shocking, especially considering that the one-shell rule wouldn't affect things at all, that the Cardinals haven't done so already. But Murray's clamoring could turn back the clock a bit.

Tony Romo and the Cowboys' original uniforms were Thanksgiving staples at the turn of the decade (Photo: Getty)

Dallas Cowboys (Original)

For all intents and purposes, the Cowboys' original look, worn during their 1960 spawning, should be roundly hated by the fanbase. That's the jersey that defined the forgotten first NFL season in franchise history...when they put up an 0-11-1 record. Nonetheless, the uniforms (and the minimalist white-starred helmet that comes with it) picked up a bit of a cult following during their showcases on NFL Thanksgivings. Dallas has worn a similar, updated version in recent years, part of the NFL's "Color Rush" program, but they haven't been as well-received. The return of two helmets should allow the Cowboys to bring a cherished tradition back.

Oldanis Gary wearing the throwback during a 2001 win over the Cowboys (Photo: Getty)

Denver Broncos ("Orange Crush")

Though the horse-head logo has been the aesthetic of the Broncos' finest hours, both they and their fans have refused to let go of the famous Orange Crush look, last fully worn as a throwback in 2001. The Broncos have actually brought back everything but the helmet, wearing an updated version of the jersey to go along with a modern navy helmet with a D decal. With the return of two helmets, the Broncos should be able to fully complete the beloved look with royal blue head gear, reminiscent of the John Elway/Karl Mecklenburg days.

