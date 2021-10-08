NFL Thursday Night Football: 5 players to watch in Week 5

The stakes are high in the NFC West as Thursday Night Football rolls into town. The 2-2 Seattle Seahawks host the 3-1 Los Angeles Rams with both teams seeking to chase down runaway division leaders, the 4-0 Arizona Cardinals.

These teams last met in the 2020 postseason, with now departed quarterback Jared Goff leading the Rams to a 30-20 triumph at Lumen Field. Rams head coach Sean McVay and new QB Matthew Stafford will be seeking to pile more misery on Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson on Thursday Night Football.

The only game played in front of the 12s since that wildcard loss was Seattle's 33-30 reverse against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2, meaning the Seahawks are facing a third straight home loss for the first time in the past 13 seasons.

Aaron Levine @AaronLevine_ The #Seahawks have never lost three straight games at Lumen Field under Pete Carroll. Their last two games at Lumen were the #Rams playoff game and the #Titans this year. The last time they lost 3 straight home games was Mike Holmgren's last season in 2008. The #Seahawks have never lost three straight games at Lumen Field under Pete Carroll. Their last two games at Lumen were the #Rams playoff game and the #Titans this year. The last time they lost 3 straight home games was Mike Holmgren's last season in 2008.

A clutch of playmakers will decide who walks out of the Week 5 clash with the edge in the playoff race. Read on as we review the top five game-changers on Thursday Night Football.

5 key players to watch in Thursday Night Football

#1 – Matthew Stafford, quarterback, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford

Stafford was contained by the Arizona Cardinals defense in Week 4 but, if the former Detroit Lions passer can bounce back, this would arguably the biggest win of his career. Stafford needs to prove he is an upgrade on Goff and show he can shine in the spotlight and take the Rams to the next level.

#2 – Russell Wilson, quarterback, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson

Wilson is 4-0 on Thursday Night Football under the lights of Lumen Field and the Seahawks signal-caller is quietly having an outstanding start to the 2021 season, leading the league in yards per attempt (9.6) and average passer rating (129.9). Seattle cannot afford to fall to 2-3. For them to stay in the NFC West title race, we need to see vintage Wilson on Thursday Night Football.

#3 – Robert Woods, wide receiver, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods

Cooper Kupp has struck up instant rapport with Stafford, hauling in 30 catches through four games, while Robert Woods – who was the Rams' most targeted receiver in 2020 – has only 15. Following last week's loss to the Cardinals, McVay vowed the get the ball to Woods' more often. As NFL defenses adjust to bottle up Kupp, we could see a breakout game by Woods on Thursday Night Football.

#4 – DK Metcalf, wide reciever, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf

DK Metcalf is one of the most difficult wideouts to cover in the NFL. The big-bodied receiver uses his 6'4" frame to dominate contested catch situations, but the one cornerback Metcalf has struggled against is Jalen Ramsey. This will be the most exciting contest to watch on Thursday Night Football. Will Ramsey lock it down again, or can Metcalf finally find a way to escape the All-Pro corner?

PFF @PFF Jalen Ramsey vs DK Metcalf in 2020:Week 10:

2 targets

0 catchesWeek 16:

1 catch

11 yardsWildcard:

3 catches

33 yardsThese two stars matchup again tomorrow 👀 Jalen Ramsey vs DK Metcalf in 2020:Week 10:

2 targets

0 catchesWeek 16:

1 catch

11 yardsWildcard:

3 catches

33 yardsThese two stars matchup again tomorrow 👀 https://t.co/Nv1w3OjiAW

#5 – Aaron Donald, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle celebrates with linebacker Leonard Floyd

Aaron Donald has his way with most offensive lines in the NFL. But only one OL group is yet to receive a holding flag during the 2021 season: the Seahawks. Donald and the Rams defensive front will be the biggest test yet for Wilson's protection. If the Seattle linemen can buy Wilson time, that could prove decisive as the Seahawks search for a vital win on Thursday Night Football.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar

