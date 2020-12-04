NFL Thursday Night Football schedule

After the NFL had three games scheduled for Thursday last week -- it being the Thanksgiving holiday -- this week there were no Thursday games on the league schedule.

Originally, there was one.

The Baltimore Ravens were supposed to host the Dallas Cowboys in the Week 13 edition of "Thursday Night Football." But the Ravens had their game from last Thursday pushed back multiple times due to a COVID-19 outbreak and an inclement weather scare in Pittsburgh. The Ravens didn't play the Steelers until Wednesday, making it obviously unreasonable to turn around and play another game the next day against the Cowboys.

Instead, the Cowboys-Ravens game will be played next Tuesday to complete the Week 13 schedule.

Next week, the NFL will (hopefully) resume its regularly-scheduled "Thursday Night Football" offerings. There are two more weeks of "Thursday Night Football" games left this season.

The Los Angeles Rams will host the New England Patriots in Week 14 for "Thursday Night Football." The Rams are currently in second place in the NFC West and in good position for a playoff spot, while the Patriots are battling just to get into the wild-card picture with a 5-6 record going into this week. The Patriots-Rams game will be a rematch of Super Bowl LIII from the 2018 NFL season. While it wasn't that long ago, a lot has changed for both teams. Most notably, Tom Brady is no longer the quarterback of the Patriots, while Todd Gurley is no longer running the ball for the Rams.

NFL: Thursday Night Football finale scheduled for Week 15

In Week 15, the Las Vegas Raiders host the Los Angeles Chargers for this season's final regular-season edition of "Thursday Night Football." The two AFC West rivals are in different places -- the Raiders are over-.500 and trying to stay in the playoff race, while the sub-.500 Chargers are still early into a rebuilding process -- but should put on a close contest. Chargers rookie QB Justin Herbert has put his team in position to win a lot of games, but the team has fallen short consistently. One of these weeks, Herbert and the Chargers should break through and beat a good team.

Week 16 brings a Friday game, which happens to be Christmas Day, between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints. It's a rematch of last season's NFC wild-card game, which the Vikings won in overtime.

In Week 17, all NFL games will be played on Sunday for the final week of the regular season.