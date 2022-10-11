5 tight ends with 4+ touchdowns in an NFL game ft. Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made NFL history during their dramatic 30-29 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football in Week 5. Kelce had four touchdowns and became just the fifth tight end in NFL history to achieve the feat.

Patrick Mahomes has seen Kelce as his safety blanket for some time now, so Kelce being amongst the names on this list isn't much of a surprise, but it's still quite a feat. Here are the 5 NFL tight ends with 4+ touchdowns in a single game.

#5 - Taysom Hill

Taysom Hill

While he may not be a traditional tight end, Taysom Hill is one of a select few who've had four touchdowns in a single game. Like Kelce, he also completed the feat during Week 5 of the 2022 season in the New Orleans Saints' win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Hill is a quarterback, running back, and tight end all-in-one, and this was evidenced by his three rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown in this matchup. The utility man rushed for 112 yards on just nine carries, as well as tossing a 22-yard touchdown pass to Adam Trautman.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



10 Touches

112 Rush YDS

3 Rushing TDS

1 Passing TD



39-32 win vs. Seahawks Taysom Hill had himself a day:10 Touches112 Rush YDS3 Rushing TDS1 Passing TD39-32 win vs. Seahawks Taysom Hill had himself a day: 10 Touches112 Rush YDS3 Rushing TDS1 Passing TD39-32 win vs. Seahawks 😤 https://t.co/lBYdByU3nJ

#4 - Mike Ditka

Mike Ditka

The oldest entry on this list, Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Mike Ditka caught four touchdown passes during the Chicago Bears' 52-14 blowout win over the Los Angeles Rams back in 1963.

Ditka completed the feat as he caught nine passes for 110 yards and four scores. The Bears legend went on to win a Super Bowl as both a player and coach in the Windy City, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1988.

#3 - Jimmie Giles

Jimmie Giles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In a shootout between Dan Marino's Miami Dolphins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the latter team's tight end Jimmie Giles caught four touchdown passes back in 1985.

The Dolphins came out on top that day with a score of 41-38, but Giles still managed to catch four touchdowns and go for 116 yards on just seven receptions.

Giles was voted into the Pro Bowl on four occasions during his career, and was inducted into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ring of Honor following his retirement.

#2 - Travis Kelce

Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce recently joined this prestigious list after catching four touchdown passes against the Las Vegas Raiders during Week 5 of the 2022 season.

Kelce caught all of his passes from Patrick Mahomes, but managed just 25 yards on the night as he caught seven passes.

Kelce has been a seven-time Pro Bowl selection during his career and has 9,353 yards to go with 64 touchdowns to date. He will surely be bound for the Pro Football Hall of Fame once he retires, but the 33-year-old shows no signs of slowing down.

#1 - Kellen Winslow Sr.

Kellen Winslow Sr. with the San Diego Chargers

The only tight end in NFL history to catch five touchdowns in a single game is Pro Football Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow.

Back in 1981, in a 55-21 blowout victory for the San Diego Chargers, Winslow caught five touchdowns for 144 yards against the Oakland Raiders.

Winslow spent his entire career with the San Diego Chargers and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1995, after making five Pro Bowls and catching a total of 45 NFL touchdowns.

Poll : 0 votes