The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a Super Bowl-winning season where many of their players exceeded expectations. When they traded away Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins many doubted whether Patrick Mahomes will be able to have success, but the Chiefs quarterback proved everyone wrong.

Skyy Moore was one of the Chiefs' many wide receivers whose collective efforts helped them win the Super Bowl. The rookie receiver didn't have a great regular season, but he scored a critical touchdown in the Super Bowl.

However, he is being undermined for the upcoming season as TikToker Flock Fantasy is urging people to bet under on his total receiving yards. Here's what he said:

"Skyy Moore fewer than 550 receiving yards seems like free money. I mean this is a wide receiver that was not able to get on the field at all last year, you have to remember that he was healthy the entire season.

"This is a team that went to the Super Bowl with absolutely nothing and still, they decided to leave Skyy Moore on the sidelines. This next season you can expect Kadarius Toney to have a slightly expanded role, this next season we can possibly see Rashee Rice take that step as a rookie. So personally, I'm going fewer than on Skyy more at 550."

If Skyy Moore ends up with less than 550 receiving yards, it will most likely be due to the amount of talent on the Kansas City Chiefs roster.

Given the departures of Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency, it is highly unlikely that the young receiver will not play a significant role in their offense.

Kansas City Chiefs have a lot of talented receivers on their team

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

Although the Chiefs don't have another superstar other than Travis Kelce to help Patrick Mahomes, instead they have a group of talented players. Last season, these players demonstrated that they can be counted on when called up.

Kadarius Toney and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will continue to play key roles in the Chiefs' offense, while young receivers like Justyn Ross, Skyy Moore, and Rashee Rice will also be important to their success.

The franchise is in a great position to repeat as Super Bowl champions, and it will be interesting to see how it performs now that it has silenced its critics after a successful season last season.

