Top 10 Green Bay Packers Players of All-Time

This includes some of the greatest players ever to have graced the sport!

Vince Lombardi Being Carried by Football Players

The Green Bay Packers are one of the most successful NFL teams in history. Since their formation back in 1919, they have won 13 league championships and had some of the best players to play the game on their roster.

Based in Wisconsin, this franchise has had successful periods throughout their 99-year history, including the Vince Lombardi era and the current era under coach Mike McCarthy. They have totaled 18 divisional championships and 32 playoff appearances, including 8 in the last 9 years. Here I take a look at my top 10 Packers Players of All-Time.

#10 Charles Woodson

San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay Packers

Woodson played the majority of his career with the Raiders, until the Packers snapped him up in free agency before the 2006 season. He had a very successful stint in Green Bay, winning SuperBowl 47 and becoming one of the most dominant corners in the league.

Woodson was voted the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in the 2009 season and tallied an incredible 65 interceptions, which ranks him 5th on the all-time list. He is tied for the most defensive touchdowns of all-time with 13.

He also recorded 20.0 sacks, 1,105 tackles and 33 forced fumbles. Woodson retired after the conclusion of the 2016 season, despite still playing a high level.

#9 Paul Hornung

St. Louis Cardinals v Green Bay Packers

Paul Hornung was a running back for the Packers between the years of 1957-66. He won 4 NFL titles and was in the squad that won SuperBowl 1, although injury kept him off of the field that day.

Hornung was the first overall pick in the 1957 draft and went on to lead the league in scoring on 3 separate occasions. He was voted as the league MVP in 1961 after a successful scoring season.

Amazingly Hornung also kicked field goals for the Packers as well as playing running back, although he wasn’t quite as successful at that. Hornung finished his career with 3,711 rushing yards and 62 total touchdowns. He was voted into the Hall of Fame in 1985.