NFL Top 100 full list: Every player from 1-100 with team names and position

As the NFL world gears up for the new season, our favorite stars across the league have cast their votes on who the best NFL players are ahead of the new season.

With 100 spots up for grabs, one of the most significant accolades any player can receive is to be selected into this exclusive list. Stars such as Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are ever-present, but some rookies also make the list.

Here is the complete list of the NFL’s Top 100 for 2022.

NFL Top 100 2022 full list

#100 – Kyle Juszczyk, FB, San Francisco 49ers

#99 – Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

#98 – David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

#97 – Leonard Williams, DE, New York Giants

#96 – Jimmie Ward, DB, San Francisco 49ers

#95 – CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

#94 – Justin Tucker, K, Baltimore Ravens

#93 – Von Miller, OLB, Buffalo Bills

#92 – Tyron Smith, OT, Dallas Cowboys

#91 – Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

#90 – Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Free Agent

#89 – Marshon Lattimore, CB, New Orleans Saints

#88 – Jonathan Allen, DE, Washington Commanders

#87 – Denzel Ward, CB, Cleveland Browns

#86 – Shaquil Barrett, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

#85 – Mac Jones, QB, New England Patriots

#84 – Roquan Smith, LB, Chicago Bears

#83 – Wyatt Teller, OG, Cleveland Browns

#82 – Kenny Moore, CB, Indianapolis Colts

#81 – Justin Simmons, S, Denver Broncos

#80 – James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals

#79 – Rashawn Slater, OT, Los Angeles Chargers

#78 – Trey Hendrickson, DE, Cincinnati Bengals

#77 – Darius Slay, CB, Philadelphia Eagles

#76 – Brian Burns, DE, Carolina Panthers

#75 – Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

#74 – Demario Davis, OLB, New Orleans Saints

#73 – Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

#72 – Quandre Diggs, S, Seattle Seahawks

#71 – Jason Kelce, C, Philadelphia Eagles

#70 – Tyrann Mathieu, S, New Orleans Saints

#69 – Cameron Jordan, DE, New Orleans Saints

#68 – Zack Martin, OG, Dallas Cowboys

#67 – Budda Baker, S, Arizona Cardinals

#66 – DeForest Buckner, DT, Indianapolis Colts

#65 – Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

#64 – Devin White, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

#63 – Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

#62 – Chandler Jones, DE, Las Vegas Raiders

#61 – Russell Wilson, QB, Denver Broncos

#60 – Corey Linsley, C, Los Angeles Chargers

#59 – Maxx Crosby, DE, Las Vegas Raiders

#58 – Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

#57 – Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

#56 – Xavien Howard, CB, Miami Dolphins

#55 – Joel Bitonio, G, Cleveland Browns

#54 – Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans

#53 – Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

#52 – Matt Judon, OLB, New England Patriots

#51 – Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

The NFL team with the most picks in the Top 100 is the Los Angeles Chargers, who have a mammoth eight picks, almost 10 percent of the entire list.

On the other hand, the Houston Texans, New York Jets, Detroit Lions, and Jacksonville Jaguars have zero selections on the list in 2022.

#50 – Micah Hyde, S, Buffalo Bills

#49 – De’Vondre Campbell, OLB, Green Bay Packers

#48 – Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears

#47 – Fred Warner, MLB, San Francisco 49ers

#46 – Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

#45 – Jordan Poyer, FS, Buffalo Bills

#44 – Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

#43 – Derwin James, FS, Los Angeles Chargers

#42 – Cameron Heyward, DE, Pittsburgh Steelers

#41 – Tristan Wirfs, OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

#40 – Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

#39 – Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

#38 – Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

#37 – DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

#36 – Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

#35 – Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

#34 – Kevin Byard, FS, Tennessee Titans

#33 – Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

#32 – Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

#31 – Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

#30 – Joey Bosa, LB, Los Angeles Chargers

#29 – Bobby Wagner, MLB, Los Angeles Rams

#28 – Quenton Nelson, G, Indianapolis Colts

#27 – Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

#26 – Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

#25 – Nick Bosa, DE, San Francisco 49ers

#24 – Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

#23 – Trevon Diggs, CB, Dallas Cowboys

#22 – George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

#21 – Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

#20 – J.C. Jackson, DB, Los Angeles Chargers

#19 – Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

#18 – Shaquille Leonard, LB, Indianapolis Colts

#17 – Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

#16 – Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas Cowboys

#15 – Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

#14 – Trent Williams, OT, San Francisco 49ers

#13 – Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

#12 – Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

#11 – Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns

#10 – Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

#9 – Jalen Ramsey, CB, Los Angeles Rams

#8 – Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

#7 – Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

#6 – T.J. Watt, OLB, Pittsburgh Steelers

#5 – Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

#4 – Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

#3 – Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

#2 – Aaron Donald, DE, Los Angeles Rams

#1 – Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

