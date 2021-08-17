NFL Top 100 players of 2021: 5 talking points for 100-41 

The 2021 NFL top-100 players list is in full swing, and there have already been some interesting selections. Many players have seen drops in their rankings from a year ago. A good number of players who were ranked in the top ten have seen their names between 100-41 in the rankings.

Here are five talking points from the NFL's top-100 players list from 100 to 41.

What are five surprises from the NFL's top 100 players list?

Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

#1 Christian McCaffrey dropped to 44th

The Carolina Panthers running back finished number sixth on the 2020 NFL top-100-player list. Christian McCaffrey dropped 38 spots on the 2021 NFL top-100 list. That has a lot to do with the running back missing action in 2020.

Ready to have Christian McCaffrey back in our lives ASAP 😤 @CMC_22 @Panthers pic.twitter.com/oy3GvC3cmM — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) July 8, 2021

It's unlikely we'll see Christian McCaffrey ranked this low next season. McCaffrey registered 374 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns in three games last season. Imagine if he played an entire season in 2020.

#2 Mike Evans barely lands in the top 50

Mike Evans has posted seven straight seasons with 1,000 or more receiving yards. He's coming off one of the best seasons of his NFL career. Evans set a career-high record with 13 touchdowns.

The Buccaneers wideout dropped 18 spots from 2020 after posting more touchdowns and receptions last season.

#3 Ryan Tannehill's success is still being overshadowed by Derrick Henry

Ryan Tannehill has been nothing less than impressive since joining the Tennessee Titans. He's led the Titans in back-to-back playoff appearances. Unfortunately for Tannehill, Derrick Henry received the majority of the spotlight.

Tannehill set a career-high in passing touchdowns in 2020 with 33 touchdown passes. Since joining the Titans, he's thrown for over 6,500 yards and 55 touchdowns.

#4 Michael Thomas dropped 67 spots

Michael Thomas struggled with a nagging ankle injury in 2020. That's the main reason why Thomas is ranked low on the list. Many could argue that injuries shouldn't determine the rankings.

Michael Thomas has 470 receptions over the last four seasons and was ranked fifth on the 2020 NFL top-100 players list. With Drew Brees gone, can Michael Thomas return to the top ten in 2022?

#5 Baker Mayfield makes his first appearance on the NFL top 100 players list

Baker Mayfield is the new Tony Romo when it comes to being criticized for his play on the field. It's almost like NFL fans love to see him fail. Mayfield got a massive win by making the top-100 players list.

He earned his spot after leading the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs, defeating the Steelers and coming within a touchdown of upsetting the Chiefs. Now that Cleveland has a stable head coach and a solid group of talent around Mayfield, his rankings will only go up from here.

Edited by Diptanil Roy