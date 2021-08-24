NFL Top 100 players of 2021: Deshaun Watson's awkward inclusion has fans fuming

Deshaun Watson put together a career-best season in 2020. Watson hit career highs in completion percentage, passing yards, and touchdowns. He also set a career-low in interceptions. Watson's 2020 career season landed him 18th on the 2021 NFL top 100 players list.

But after Watson's career year, he was smacked with 22 sexual assault allegations that have put his 2021 season in jeopardy. The allegations may impact his playing this season, but they didn't affect his rankings.

The Deshaun Watson NFL Top 100 clip is so gloomy and awkward. Video lasts just one minute and 20 seconds, they had no players talk about him, and they started off with: "Nobody knows when Deshaun Watson will take the field again. His future is uncertain." pic.twitter.com/S0OGD4ADjz — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 22, 2021

The Houston Texans quarterback received one of the most awkward videos for the 2021 NFL top 100 players list. NFL fans have put aside all the off-the-field issues and focused on the botch job done by the NFL Network.

Why are fans upset about Deshaun Watson's NFL top 100 players list video?

Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson had a career year in 2020

The NFL Network's video of Deshaun Watson for the top 100 players list was nothing like the others. Watson's video didn't have any players, scouts, or executives talking about his talent on the field. The video about Deshaun Watson ranking 18th started off stating: "Nobody knows when Deshaun Watson will retake the field. His future is uncertain."

#Texans QB Deshaun Watson is 18th on this year’s NFL 100. pic.twitter.com/YBBgAQ2pbZ — Landry Locker (@LandryLocker) August 22, 2021

Many fans felt that the NFL should've left Watson off the list after seeing the video. Fans have also mentioned that maybe the NFL shouldn't have done a video and just showed his picture. It was by far one of the most shocking player segments that fans have seen.

One NFL fan made a valid point in regards to the Deshaun Watson video.

"If the basis of the (video) is "he's so good but don't know when he'll play again" and you don't mention the actual uncertainty that's hovering over his career. Maybe just don't do the video at all? How much would it have hurt to put player #101 at 100 and keep Watson off?"

The NFL Network should've posted a video about his highlights and left the speaking out of the video. Watson's 2020 season was his best, and they took that away from the Texans quarterback.

Starting the video off by stating the uncertainty is a slap in the face to what he accomplished last season. Whether Watson is guilty or not, the NFL should've handled this situation better. Watson deserved a better video for his accomplishments.

