NFL Top 100 players of 2021: Where do Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson fall on the top 100?

Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson have changed the NFL since making their debuts. Mahomes and Jackson are the two most exciting young quarterbacks in the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes finished fourth on the NFL's top-100 players list in back-to-back years. Lamar Jackson finished as the top player on the 2020 NFL top-100 players list. Can Mahomes get over the hump in 2021? Will Lamar become the top player in 2021 again? Let's take a look.

Where does Lamar Jackson rank on the NFL top-100 players list?

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson has a lot of Michael Vick in him and has already accomplished an NFL MVP award. He's also the reigning number one player on the NFL's top-100 players list. Can Jackson repeat himself as the top player?

NFL players voted for the top-100 player's list, and Lamar Jackson was the most exciting player heading into last season. There's only been one player since the 2010 season that has repeated itself as the number one player in the top-100 - Tom Brady. He is the only player since 2010 to be named as the number one player in back-to-back years.

Lamar Jackson is definitely a top-10 player on the NFL's top-100 list. However, repeating number one status is unlikely. If Jackson would've brought home the MVP or a Super Bowl, it'd be a different story. He's one of the most exciting players to watch, but he hasn't done enough to repeat himself as the number one player in the NFL.

Where does Patrick Mahomes rank on the NFL top-100 players list?

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes has fallen short of being the top player in the NFL's top-100 for the past two seasons. Many NFL fans could argue that Mahomes should be a repeat winner, but he's never been named the number one player by his fellow NFL players.

Patrick Mahomes has made it to back-to-back Super Bowls and has won back-to-back AFC Championships. He's a former NFL MVP and arguably the best quarterback in the NFL today. The 2021 NFL top-100 list may be Mahomes' best shot at being named the top player in the NFL.

If Mahomes doesn't sit at the top of the NFL's top-100 list in 2021, he may never reach it. There's only so much a player can do to prove that they're the best and Mahomes has checked almost all the boxes.

