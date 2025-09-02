NFL Top 100 Players 2025: Full list of NFL stars as Saquon Barkley ranks No. 1

The NFL Top 100 Players List is an annual event that sees players rank their peers from No. 1 to 100. It's one of the most anticipated compilations in American sports, providing a snapshot of the league's climate ahead of the regular season.This year's list features second-year players, perennial Pro Bowlers, and future Hall of Famers. Let's look at that list and where your favorite players rank.NFL Top 100 players1. Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia EaglesPhiladelphia Eagles superstar running back Saquon Barkley tops the NFL Top 100 List. That reigning Offensive Player of the Year was instrumental in that Eagles' Super Bowl triumph, and he'll look to make it back-to-back Vince Lombardi Trophies for his side.2. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore RavensLamar Jackson is the highest-ranked quarterback on this year's list. The dual-threat star will be crucial for the Ravens as they look to end their Super Bowl drought.3. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo BillsJosh Allen is the reigning NFL MVP, and he's completed the NFL Top 100 List podium. Allen's versatile skill set will be key in the Bills' quest for another deep postseason run.4. Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati BengalsJa'Marr Chase earned the Triple Crown in 2024. The Cincinnati Bengals star wideout led the league in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. He's the highest-ranked wide receiver on the list.5. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City ChiefsKansas City Chiefs legend Patrick Mahomes rounds up the 2025 NFL Top 100 top five. Mahomes will be a first ballot Hall of Famer when he calls it a career. In the meantime, he'll look to erase the memory of his side's Super Bowl LIX loss to Saquon Barkley's Eagles.6. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati BengalsJoe Burrow ranks just outside the top five on this year's list. Burrow has arguably the best starting wide receiver duo to throw to. He'll look to put up more impressive numbers in 2025.7. Derrick Henry, RB, Baltimore RavensDerrick Henry is making a mockery of the running back age decline chart. He's fresh off one of his best seasons and will be key in the Ravens' Super Bowl hopes.8. Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland BrownsMyles Garrett is the face of the Cleveland Browns. His sacks and defensive versatility will be key to the Browns' competitiveness for the foreseeable future.9. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota VikingsJustin Jefferson has been a top ten player for the majority of his young professional football career. He's the second wide receiver to crack the top ten in the 2025 NFL Top 100 list.10. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver BroncosPatrick Surtain II is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. He's recognized by his peers in this year's list as the best cornerback in the game.11. T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers12. Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs13. Penei Sewell, OT, Detroit Lions14. Trey Hendrickson, DE, Cincinnati Bengals15. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions16. Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers17. Dexter Lawrence, DT, New York Giants18. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, Houston Texans19. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles20. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions21. Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders22. Maxx Crosby, DE, Las Vegas Raiders23. Lane Johnson, OT, Philadelphia Eagles24. Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas Raiders25. Danielle Hunter, DE, Houston Texans26. Zack Baun, LB, Philadelphia Eagles27. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions28. Tristan Wirfs, OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers29. A. J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles30. Xavier McKinney, Safety, Green Bay Packers31. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers32. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans33. Josh Jacobs, RB, Green Bay Packers34. Budda Baker, Safety, Arizona Cardinals35. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys36. Micah Parsons, DE, Green Bay Packers37. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs38. Nik Bonitto, LB, Denver Broncos39. C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans40. Roquan Smith, LB, Baltimore Ravens41. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams42. Dion Dawkins, OT, Buffalo Bills43. Jalen Carter, DT, Philadelphia Eagles44. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers45. Trent Williams, OT, San Francisco 49ers46. Will Anderson Jr., DE, Houston Texans47. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins48. Jonathan Greenard, LB, Minnesota Vikings49. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Philadelphia Eagles50. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers51. Kyle Hamilton, Safety, Baltimore Ravens52. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders53. Jared Verse, LB, Los Angeles Rams54. Derwin James, Safety, Los Angeles Chargers55. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Detroit Lions56. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers57. Nick Bosa, DE, San Francisco 49ers58. Joe Mixon, RB, Houston Texans59. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams60. Cooper DeJean, CB, Philadelphia Eagles61. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars62. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons63. Josh Hines-Allen, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars64. Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos65. Trey McBride, TE, Arizona Cardinals66. Jalen Ramsey, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers67. Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants68. Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers69. Jordan Mailata, OT, Philadelphia Eagles70. Frankie Luvu, LB, Washington Commanders71. Kerby Joseph, Safety, Detroit Lions72. Sam Darnold, QB, Seattle Seahawks73. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers74. Bobby Wagner, LB, Washington Commanders75. Patrick Queen, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers76. Vita Vea, DT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers77. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals78. Khalil Mack, LB, Los Angeles Chargers79. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys80. Rashan Gary, DE, Green Bay Packers81. Trent McDuffie, CB, Kansas City Chiefs82. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Cleveland Browns83. Cameron Heyward, DT, Pittsburgh Steelers84. Christian Gonzalez, CB, New England Patriots85. Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams86. Laremy Tunsil, OT, Houston Texans87. Quinnen Williams, DT, New York Jets88. Andrew Van Ginkel, LB, Minnesota Vikings89. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills90. Zach Allen, DE, Denver Broncos91. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins92. Jessie Bates III, Safety, Atlanta Falcons93. Creed Humphrey, Center, Kansas City Chiefs94. Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions95. Josh Sweat, DE, Arizona Cardinals96. Lavonte David, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers97. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons98. Aaron Jones, RB, Minnesota Vikings99. Leonard Williams, DE, Seattle Seahawks100. Ladd McConkey, WR, Los Angeles Chargers