NFL Top 100 Players 2025: Full list of NFL stars as Saquon Barkley ranks No. 1

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Sep 02, 2025 14:42 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
The NFL Top 100 Players List is an annual event that sees players rank their peers from No. 1 to 100. It's one of the most anticipated compilations in American sports, providing a snapshot of the league's climate ahead of the regular season.

This year's list features second-year players, perennial Pro Bowlers, and future Hall of Famers. Let's look at that list and where your favorite players rank.

NFL Top 100 players

1. Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles superstar running back Saquon Barkley tops the NFL Top 100 List. That reigning Offensive Player of the Year was instrumental in that Eagles' Super Bowl triumph, and he'll look to make it back-to-back Vince Lombardi Trophies for his side.

2. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson is the highest-ranked quarterback on this year's list. The dual-threat star will be crucial for the Ravens as they look to end their Super Bowl drought.

3. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is the reigning NFL MVP, and he's completed the NFL Top 100 List podium. Allen's versatile skill set will be key in the Bills' quest for another deep postseason run.

4. Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase earned the Triple Crown in 2024. The Cincinnati Bengals star wideout led the league in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. He's the highest-ranked wide receiver on the list.

5. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs legend Patrick Mahomes rounds up the 2025 NFL Top 100 top five. Mahomes will be a first ballot Hall of Famer when he calls it a career. In the meantime, he'll look to erase the memory of his side's Super Bowl LIX loss to Saquon Barkley's Eagles.

6. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow ranks just outside the top five on this year's list. Burrow has arguably the best starting wide receiver duo to throw to. He'll look to put up more impressive numbers in 2025.

7. Derrick Henry, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Derrick Henry is making a mockery of the running back age decline chart. He's fresh off one of his best seasons and will be key in the Ravens' Super Bowl hopes.

8. Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett is the face of the Cleveland Browns. His sacks and defensive versatility will be key to the Browns' competitiveness for the foreseeable future.

9. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson has been a top ten player for the majority of his young professional football career. He's the second wide receiver to crack the top ten in the 2025 NFL Top 100 list.

10. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos

Patrick Surtain II is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. He's recognized by his peers in this year's list as the best cornerback in the game.

11. T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

12. Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs

13. Penei Sewell, OT, Detroit Lions

14. Trey Hendrickson, DE, Cincinnati Bengals

15. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions

16. Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers

17. Dexter Lawrence, DT, New York Giants

18. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, Houston Texans

19. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

20. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

21. Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders

22. Maxx Crosby, DE, Las Vegas Raiders

23. Lane Johnson, OT, Philadelphia Eagles

24. Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

25. Danielle Hunter, DE, Houston Texans

26. Zack Baun, LB, Philadelphia Eagles

27. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

28. Tristan Wirfs, OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

29. A. J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

30. Xavier McKinney, Safety, Green Bay Packers

31. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

32. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans

33. Josh Jacobs, RB, Green Bay Packers

34. Budda Baker, Safety, Arizona Cardinals

35. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

36. Micah Parsons, DE, Green Bay Packers

37. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

38. Nik Bonitto, LB, Denver Broncos

39. C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans

40. Roquan Smith, LB, Baltimore Ravens

41. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

42. Dion Dawkins, OT, Buffalo Bills

43. Jalen Carter, DT, Philadelphia Eagles

44. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

45. Trent Williams, OT, San Francisco 49ers

46. Will Anderson Jr., DE, Houston Texans

47. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

48. Jonathan Greenard, LB, Minnesota Vikings

49. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Philadelphia Eagles

50. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

51. Kyle Hamilton, Safety, Baltimore Ravens

52. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders

53. Jared Verse, LB, Los Angeles Rams

54. Derwin James, Safety, Los Angeles Chargers

55. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Detroit Lions

56. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

57. Nick Bosa, DE, San Francisco 49ers

58. Joe Mixon, RB, Houston Texans

59. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

60. Cooper DeJean, CB, Philadelphia Eagles

61. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

62. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

63. Josh Hines-Allen, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars

64. Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos

65. Trey McBride, TE, Arizona Cardinals

66. Jalen Ramsey, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers

67. Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants

68. Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

69. Jordan Mailata, OT, Philadelphia Eagles

70. Frankie Luvu, LB, Washington Commanders

71. Kerby Joseph, Safety, Detroit Lions

72. Sam Darnold, QB, Seattle Seahawks

73. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

74. Bobby Wagner, LB, Washington Commanders

75. Patrick Queen, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

76. Vita Vea, DT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

77. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

78. Khalil Mack, LB, Los Angeles Chargers

79. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

80. Rashan Gary, DE, Green Bay Packers

81. Trent McDuffie, CB, Kansas City Chiefs

82. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Cleveland Browns

83. Cameron Heyward, DT, Pittsburgh Steelers

84. Christian Gonzalez, CB, New England Patriots

85. Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams

86. Laremy Tunsil, OT, Houston Texans

87. Quinnen Williams, DT, New York Jets

88. Andrew Van Ginkel, LB, Minnesota Vikings

89. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills

90. Zach Allen, DE, Denver Broncos

91. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

92. Jessie Bates III, Safety, Atlanta Falcons

93. Creed Humphrey, Center, Kansas City Chiefs

94. Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions

95. Josh Sweat, DE, Arizona Cardinals

96. Lavonte David, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

97. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

98. Aaron Jones, RB, Minnesota Vikings

99. Leonard Williams, DE, Seattle Seahawks

100. Ladd McConkey, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

