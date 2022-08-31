5 superstars who were shockingly snubbed from NFL Top 100 list (2022) ft. D.K. Metcalf

The NFL recently announced the full Top 100 list for 2022, and plenty of the league’s superstars were present on the list. Tom Brady topped the list, and studs such as Aaron Donald, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes were all voted into the top 10.

Despite a plethora of the best players being voted by their fellow peers onto the list, there were also some shocking omissions. These players may simply be underrated in the NFL, or perhaps the players (who decide the vote), may have taken a dislike to them.

Here are five NFL superstars who were shockingly snubbed from the NFL’ s Top 100 list.

#1 – Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders

Despite putting up career-highs in receptions (103), yards (1,038) and touchdowns (nine) in 2021, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow was snubbed from the list. Last year, Renfrow established himself as an elite route-runner, with his quick feet leaving defenders in his wake.

Some players with far less impressive stats made the NFL Top 100 players list. Odell Beckham Jr. had just over 500 regular-season yards in 2021, yet was voted 90th on the list.

#2 – Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles

Haason Reddick has become one of the most underrated players in the NFL. It seems the Philadelphia Eagles linebacker is also underrated by his fellow stars. Reddick put up 12.5 sacks with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020, before 11.0 sacks last year with the Carolina Panthers.

Reddick will have had to learn a new playbook but was still productive – something much easier said than done. He signed with the Eagles during the offseason, and if he can keep his solid stats up, he will surely earn a place on the list in 2023.

#3 – Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin was very unlucky to miss out on the Top 100 list. McLaurin excelled again in 2021 in a below-par Commanders offense. He racked up 1,053 yards and five touchdowns throughout the season.

His quarterbacks last year included Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke. You could easily argue that with a competent passer, McLaurin would be on the list. He will hope to be here in 2023, as Washington acquired quarterback Carson Wentz during the 2022 offseason.

#4 – A.J. Terrell, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell was elite in the 2021 season, but was somehow left off the Top 100 list. In a poor Falcons team, Terrell shone, putting up ridiculous stats. He allowed 43.9% of passes thrown into his coverage to be caught, leading to a passer rating of just 47.5.

Despite ranking as PFF’s second-overall cornerback in 2021, Terrell missed the NFL’s Top 100 altogether. He was behind corners such as Kenny Moore, Marshon Lattimore and Darius Slay.

#5 – D.K Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

Despite the Seattle Seahawks having a poor 2021 season, wide receiver D.K. Metcalf was still amongst the best in the game. He had 967 receiving yards, as well as a career-high 12 receiving touchdowns.

This was a 336 yard deficit from the 2021 season and that seems to have hurt Metcalf’s stock. He will be hoping for an upturn in fortunes in 2022, but with Geno Smith at quarterback instead of Russell Wilson, don’t hold your breath.

