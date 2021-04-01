NFL: Top 5 New Orleans Saints players of all time

Over the past 15 years, the New Orleans Saints have been one of the best teams in the NFL.

Under the guidance of head coach Sean Payton, the New Orleans Saints have won a Super Bowl and seven NFC South Division titles. It has been the greatest period in the history of the franchise.

Things weren't always so simple for fans in the Big Easy, though; the New Orleans Saints, once considered the worst team in football, didn't make the playoffs in twenty years. In fact, from their inception in 1967, it took the New Orleans Saints twenty years to even post a winning-season!

Five best players to have represented the New Orleans Saints:

Throughout the ups and the downs in New Orleans' football history, the city sure has had its fair share of great players. Let's take a look at five of the best of them to have represented the New Orleans Saints.

#5 Jahri Evans, OG (2006 - 2016)

New Orleans Saints vs Dallas Cowboys

Left guard Jahri Evans was inducted into the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame in 2020.

The New Orleans Saints took Pennsylvania’s Bloomburg University product off the board in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft. Evans would go on to represent the Saints in six Pro Bowls (4x All-Pro) and was named in the NFL's All-Decade Team (2010-2020). He was also a part of the New Orleans Saints team that won the Super Bowl in 2010.

As a player, Evans was big and athletic. He offered Drew Brees incredible pass protection and was a real force in run-blocking plays for over a decade.

The Saints have had some decent OGs on their roster since then. But none have been as dominant as Jahri Evans, one of the best to ever do it.

#4 Archie Manning, QB (1971 - 1982)

Allstate Sugar Bowl - Baylor vs Georgia

As already mentioned, the New Orleans Saints struggled for wins during the franchise's formative years; they didn't make the playoffs for a long time.

During those years in the wilderness, Archie Manning, father of Super Bowl-winning QB brothers, Peyton and Eli Manning, did just about everything he could to change the fortunes of fans down in the Bayou.

The very embodiment of the adage, 'you need more than a brilliant QB to win a Super Bowl,' Archie Manning's knack for incredible quarterback play in a poor New Orleans team even saw him voted the 1978 NFC Offensive Player of the Year.

When you factor in that Manning finished his career throwing for 21,734 yards, 115 touchdowns and 156 interceptions to go along with a bleak-looking 35-91-3 record, that award seems almost impossible, an incredible achievement.

Archie Manning might not have won any team trophies or even made the playoffs with the New Orleans Saints. But he couldn't have tried any harder to stop the rut.

The QB gave everything on the field; he was always desperate to make things happen; he was sacked almost 400 times in his career, playing behind a weak offensive line. But Archie Manning never surrendered, and that's why he makes the list.

Archie Manning was a bright light in a dark place, a New Orleans Saint in every sense of the word.

