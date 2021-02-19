NFL Free Agency 2021: Top 5 Free Agents in Every Position

One of the best ways for an NFL team to take positive strides during the offseason is to recruit well in free agency.

A lot of great players are likely to be out of contract this spring/summer and teams landing one of them could prove to be the difference between success and failure once the season gets underway.

Not every player will end up changing teams, of course, as many will be re-signed by the franchise they currently represent. Others can expect to get tagged, and some will just retire. Even so, we've decided to rank the top 5 free-agents in every offensive and defensive position that remain available for teams to sign.

Let's get started with the top 5 free agents for each position on offense:

Best quarterbacks available in NFL free agency

Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) Mitch Trubisky (Chicago Bears) Andy Dalton (New York Jets) Jameis Winston (New Orleans Saints) Cam Newton (New England Patriots)

Would a move to the Colts revitalize Carson Wentz's career? pic.twitter.com/gA5OPnw5M4 — PFF (@PFF) February 13, 2021

Best wide receivers available in NFL free agency

Allen Robinson ll (Chicago Bears) Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) Kenny Golladay (Detroit Lions) JuJu Smith-Schuster (Pittsburgh Steelers) Will Fuller (Houston Texans)

Stafford delivers a strike to Kenny Golladay for the 59-yard TD! #OnePride #DETvsOAK @kgxix



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/GjhTr4sGG6 pic.twitter.com/6MSOPsXxvg — NFL (@NFL) November 3, 2019

Best running backs available in NFL free agency

Aaron Jones (Green Bay Packers) Chris Carson (Seattle Seahawks) Leonard Fournette (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) Kenyan Drake (Arizona Cardinals) Todd Gurley (Atlanta Falcons)

Aaron Jones dominated this TD drive 😤



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/kS0uAbZ0gI — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 16, 2021

Best fullbacks available in NFL free agency

Kyle Juszczyk (San Francisco 49ers) Nick Bellore (Seattle Seahawks) Anthony Sherman (Kansas City Chiefs) Michael Burton (New Orleans Saints) Anthony Firsker (Tennessee Titans)

Best tight ends available in NFL free agency

Rob Gronkowski (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) Hunter Henry (Los Angeles Chargers) Jared Cook (New Orleans Saints) Robert Tonyan (Green Bay Packers) Jonnu Smith (Tennessee Titans)

Hunter Henry barely gets his feet in for LA's first TD



Two score game 👀



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/28fhJfuFBp — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 14, 2019

Best left tackles available in NFL free agency

Trent Williams (San Francisco 49ers) Russel Okung (Carolina Panthers) Allejandro Villanueva (Pittsburgh Steelers) Jason Peters (Philadelphia Eagles) Cam Robinson (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Best guards available in NFL free agency

Brandon Scherff (Washington football team) Nick Easton (New Orleans Saints) Joe Thuney (New England Patriots) Lane Taylor (Green Bay Packers) John Miller (Carolina Panthers)

RG Brandon Scherff had maybe the most dominant block I've ever seen against Brandon Williams. Hip-tossed one of the league's best NTs pic.twitter.com/dZcgnOpGw2 — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) October 11, 2016

Best centers available in NFL free agency

Corey Linsley (Green Bay Packers) Mike Pouncey (Los Angeles Chargers) David Andrews (New England Patriots) Austin Reiter (Kansas City Chiefs) Alex Mack (Atlanta Falcons)

Best right tackle available in NFL free agency

Matt Feiler (Pittsbugh Steelers) Cam Fleming (New York Giants) Kendall Lamm (Cleveland Browns) Daryl Williams (Buffalo Bills) Demar Dotson (Denver Broncos)

Seemingly, every season in the NFL, teams remind us that it's really the defense that wins championships. Take a look at the top 5 free agents in each position on defense:

Best defensive ends available in NFL free agency

J.J. Watt (Unattached) Leonard Williams (New York Giants) Jadaveon Clowney (Tennessee Titans) Yannick Ngakoue (Baltimore Ravens) Tyrone Crawford (Dallas Cowboys)

Best defensive tackle available in NFL free agency

Leonard Williams (New York Giants) Shelby Harris (Denver Broncos) Dalvin Tomlinson (New York Giants) Sheldon Rankins (New Orleans Saints) Ndamukong Suh (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Best outside linebackers available in NFL free agency

Von Miller (Denver Broncos) Shaquil Barrett (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) Bud Dupree (Pittsburgh Steelers) Hasson Reddick (Arizona Cardinals) Leonard Floyd (Los Angeles Raiders)

Von Miller is the best pass rusher of alll time https://t.co/Req6TkBtUj — Buzz🍀™ (@BroncosBuzzv2) February 14, 2021

Best cornerbacks available in NFL free agency

J.C. Jackson (New England Patriots) A.J. Bouye (Denver Broncos) Patrick Peterson (Arizona Cardinals) Darious Williams (Los Angeles Rams) Richard Sherman (San Francisco 49ers)

Best safeties available in NFL free agency

Justin Simmons (Denver Broncos) Anthony Harris (Minnesota Vikings) Duron Harmon (Detroit Lions) Jalen Mills (Philadelphia Eagles) Thomas Sorenson (Kansas City Chiefs)

Perfect execution on special teams wins football games!

Best kickers available in NFL free agency

Younghoe Koo (Atlanta Falcons) Daniel Carlson (Las Vegas Raiders) Joey Slye (Carolina Panthers) Ryan Succop (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) Cairo Santos (Chicago Bears)

Best punters available in NFL free agency

