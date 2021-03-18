NFL: Top 5 underrated free agents left on the board

With the New England Patriots doing their utmost to snap up seemingly every premier free agent on the board this spring (and that was just Tuesday afternoon!), it's time for NFL franchises and analysts to begin looking a bit further down the board at some of the more underrated talents who are still available.

You won't find any JuJu Smith-Schusters or Kenny Golladays on this list, though; these are the five best available players in the free agency board who are perhaps not getting the credit they deserve for their recent exploits in the NFL.

So, without further ado, let's have a look at the five most underrated free agents still available.

#5 NFL Free Agent: Wide receiver - Rashard Higgins (Cleveland Browns)

Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals

With Pro Bowl wideouts Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. on the Browns' roster, Colorado State University product, Rashard Higgins, was never likely to see an abundance of targets in the NFL last season.

What Higgins did do, however, was make good use of the passes Baker Mayfield threw his way: Higgins ranked eighth in the NFL for yards per catch (16.2) in 2020 and clung on to 71% of his targets to boot. That put him in some elite company like Bills' Stefon Diggs, who managed 77%.

At 26, Higgins is now entering the prime of his career. So maybe it's time an NFL team gave him a real shot at holding down a regular WR1/WR2 slot on the depth chart.

After losing Corey Davis to the Jets via the NFL free agency, the Titans could have certainly found a spot on the roster for the Cleveland Brown.

Higgins and Tennessee star AJ Brown are both capable of huge yards before and after the catch and would have been a dominant duo in the AFC South, in my humble opinion.

Unfortunately for Tennessee, whilst I was typing this, Higgins re-signed with Cleveland, meaning my true number 5 pick will now go to...

#5 (take 2) Sammy Watkins (former Kansas City Chiefs)

AFC Championship - Tennessee Titans v Kansas City Chiefs

Sammy Watkins is a proven receiver in the NFL.

The former Chief has seen his productivity go down since being paired alongside Tyreek Hill in the Kansas City offense. But there is no doubt that he could still light up the NFL if more football is thrown his way.

Watkins would be a great signing for either the Dolphins, Ravens or Bears, as all of them need to add depth at the receiver position during the off-season.

#4 NFL Free Agent: Safety - Duron Harmon (formerly of the Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears

Duron Harmon lined up for 98% of the Lions' defensive snaps in 2020, logging 73 tackles (54 solo), five pass breakups and two picks in what was a woeful Detroit defense (let's be honest).

It's hard to blame Harmon for Detroit's failings, though. The blame should probably be laid at the feet of the Lions' pass rush unit that recorded the fewest quarterback pressures in the NFL. That put increased pressure on an inexperienced secondary.

Harmon played some good football last year; in fact, he has always done exceptionally well when called upon in coverage. That is evident in him tallying 12 interceptions and 21 pass break-ups since 2017. In my opinion, Harmon is an unheralded talent in this year's NFL free agency pile.

Harmon could be an experienced and able replacement for Sean McVay's side, who just saw their out-of-contract safety, John Johnson, join the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday.

