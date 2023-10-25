NFL trade deadline 2023: Where will Hunter Renfrow go?

The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching, and one name being thrown around as a possible target for teams is Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow.

With the Raiders struggling at 3-4 and having an offense struggling to put up points, Renfrow is on the outer, and if reports are to be believed, he has been for a while.

There are only five days to go until the deadline, and with the Raiders looking like sellers of some of their players, where could Hunter Renfrow end up?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Let's take a look.

Where could Hunter Renfrow be traded to?

With several reports of a poor relationship with Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, many feel that a trade away is inevitable.

But who could go after the slot receiver?

Expand Tweet

On an initial look, it could be one of the teams contending for the Super Bowl. A team like the Kansas City Chiefs could use a veteran slot guy to help ease the workload on Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice, the team's No. 2 receiver in terms of yards.

Renfrow wouldn't break the bank, as his base salary is only $6.5 million, per spotrac.com. Next season, that jumps to $11.1 million, but there is an out in his deal for the 2024 season.

It would be low risk and high reward. Remember that Renfrow was a 1,000-yard receiver in 2020 (1,038 yards, nine touchdowns).

Buffalo Bills

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Another team in the Super Bowl bubble could be the Buffalo Bills.

After struggling in the first seven weeks to find any kind of consistency on offense, the Bills could potentially do with a receiver like Renfrow.

Keep in mind that since Cole Beasley left Buffalo, they haven't really replaced him, as anyone not named Stefon Diggs has struggled to get any consistency through seven games.

Renfrow is a seriously gifted route runner, and if we pair him with Diggs, who could be the best in football, Buffalo could get the offensive injection it's been crying out for.

With Buffalo struggling to keep its head above water and with coach Sean McDermott, for some, in the firing line, maybe this is the move that can re-ignite the Bills' season.

It would be cheap, and the returns could prove decisive if Hunter Renfrow is used properly.