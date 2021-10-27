NFL Trade Deadline: 3 reasons the Broncos need to trade for Deshaun Watson

Since starting the season 3-0, the Denver Broncos have quickly fallen south, dropping their last four games straight.

The Broncos have become a shadow of the team that began the year on a promising note with serious aspirations of vying for an AFC West division title. It’s not pushed toward them barreling toward another disappointing campaign of falling short of the playoffs.

Broncos need to shake things up with a Deshaun Watson trade

Much of which has seen offseason addition Teddy Bridgewater struggle to bring forth consistency under center. Bridgewater has never been a quarterback to carry the offense behind his arm, but he’s proven that he’s more than capable of bringing stable play.

Joe Rowles @JoRo_NFL So I've seen a lot of critiques of Teddy Bridgewater center on his production outside of garbage time, and I was curious how it compared to Drew Lock's last season. Asked @NickKendellMHH and he shared this with me: So I've seen a lot of critiques of Teddy Bridgewater center on his production outside of garbage time, and I was curious how it compared to Drew Lock's last season. Asked @NickKendellMHH and he shared this with me: https://t.co/E0RXW53QPX

Instead, his performance has headed south in recent weeks and has been a significant factor in the Broncos’ continued slide south. In the last four games, he has notched fewer than 200 passing yards twice while throwing five interceptions.

Injuries to the wide receiver position have hurt the passing game, but Bridgewater’s poor decision-making at times has only compounded the issue. It guided the conversation toward the Broncos potentially having to face the stern reality that may lie ahead if change is needed under center.

Denver could throw its name in the hat alongside the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers as a possible landing spot for Deshaun Watson. Here are three reasons why the Broncos must pursue the Pro Bowl quarterback.

#1. Watson can lead offense behind his arm

Since Peyton Manning stepped into retirement, the Broncos have struggled to find a quarterback that can hold that type of command. Bridgewater clearly can’t provide that, and Watson more than fits that bill.

He’s coming off a career-best campaign, where he recorded 4,823 passing yards, 33 touchdown passes, and a 70.2% completion percentage. Watson will find an immediate connection with star wide receiver Courtland Sutton. Bottom line is that he’s a bonafide star quarterback and can lead the Broncos’ offense behind his performance.

#2. Balance to the offense

The Broncos' struggles through the ball have significantly impacted other areas of the team. The running game hasn't found consistent production as it led them to fall toward the middle of the pack, ranking 18th with 106.6 yards per game.

Watson’s presence would present Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams with more opportunities to be bigger factors running the ball.

#3. Playoff aspirations

Although the Los Angeles Chargers lead the division, holding a 4-2 record heading into Week 8, the Broncos can still make a strong push to win the AFC West. Adding Watson, granted he would need to clear the legal issues first, could elevate the team toward a playoff berth. He’s that type of game-changing talent that could change the franchise’s fate.

