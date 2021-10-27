NFL Trade Deadline: 3 reasons why the Broncos should trade Von Miller 

The Denver Broncos are far removed from their blazing 3-0 start to the season, dropping their last four contests.

The Broncos have seemingly gone from high hopes toward hoping to turn the ship around to make a potential playoff push. Denver’s lack of consistent play has put the team in the spot of having to consider moves that will impact the franchise beyond the 2021 NFL season.

It's time for the Broncos to move on from Von Miller

Among those is star pass rusher Von Miller’s future, as he’s in the final year of his six-year, $114.1 million deal. His playing days in Denver have become a more pressing question as the writing appears to be on the wall that he’s in his final campaign with the franchise.

Miller remains regarded as one of the league’s top defensive players, but the door is open with what lies ahead after 2021. As the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline inches closer, here are three reasons the Broncos must consider moving the star outside linebacker.

#3. Trade equity in return

As much as he’s been a key piece of the franchise throughout his career, he still holds tremendous value across the league. Miller can heavily impact the game with his pass-rushing ability. Owing to that, he would receive plenty of interest across the league if he were to be available. Teams are also looking to add a stronger pass-rushing presence, and he fits that bill perfectly.

A chance to play with a team with serious Super Bowl aspirations that is missing a stronger pass-rushing presence could jump into the picture. At the same time, it should lead the Broncos to net a significant trade package in return. He could net a few high draft picks and supplementary talent. Denver must look at the bigger picture as it’s a move that will impact the franchise well beyond the 2021 season.

#2. Lifts hefty contract out of the picture

Yes, Miller is in the final year of his deal, but the prospect of having to work out a hefty deal with aging talent is out the window. The 32-year-old remains an elite talent. However, it’s hard to envision the Broncos wanting to give him a huge contract that goes well into his mid-to-late 30s.

It erases the potential of the headache of negotiating a long-term deal with Miller that could turn sour fast.

#1. Spread money elsewhere

As much as the Broncos would love to keep Miller, the money spent on retaining him could be used to spread elsewhere. Denver can address quarterback position, offensive lines, and other areas. Losing the star pass rusher will hurt, but it could significantly help the teams in other ways.

