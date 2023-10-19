NFL Trade Deadline: 5 players most likely to get traded

The 2023 offseason was highlighted by one of the most monumental trades in recent memory: Aaron Rodgers, the heart and soul of the Green Bay Packers, changing his shade of green and joining the New York Jets.

Since then, there have been other big swaps:

Trey Lance, the San Francisco 49ers' third overall draft pick of 2021, being sent to the Dallas Cowboys after playing only a handful of games during the preseason

Disgruntled wide receiver Chase Claypool getting his wish and leaving the Chicago Bears for the Miami Dolphins

Another disgruntled wide reeiver, Mecole Hardman, reuniting with the Kansas City Chiefs after a miserable five games in East Rutherford

But as October 31 looms, there are more players out there who would be best served having new scenery around them.

Here are five examples of players who may be on the move ahead of the trade deadline:

#5) Braxton Berrios

With Chase Claypool now onboard, Braxton Berrios could see a total elimination of his offensive minutes

As of this writing, Braxton Berrios is making quite the impression for the Miami Dolphins off the bench, notching 13 receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown so far.

Unfortunately for him, Chase Claypool's impending arrival means the one-time All-Pro kick returner may be jettisoned as last year's AFC runners-up look to bolster their already-potent aerial game led by stars Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and burgeoning tight end Durham Smythe.

#4) Budda Baker

Arizona Cardinals v Washington Commanders

Budda Baker has been a cornerstone for the Arizona Cardinals since coming off the board as No. 36 in 2017. In that time, the safety has been a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro and helped the team to a playoff appearance in 2021.

However, since said playoff appearance, the Cardinals have been horrible, and his play can only do so much. Baker will also be entering the final year of his contract in 2024, and the first-year head coach/general manager tandem of Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort would want to kickstart a major rebuild under whoever the 2024 No. 1 pick will be (more on that later) by trading him to a contender for picks.

#3) Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray has yet to play in 2023

Speaking of the Arizona Cardinals and the 2024 No. 1 pick, their ploy has been very transparent ever since Kyler Murray was announced to be sitting out the first few games of 2023.

It is no secret that the two-time Pro Bowler and 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year had grown miserable under Kliff Kingsbury, but his benching means Gannon and Ossenfort may have no faith in him, either.

#2) Dalvin Cook

Dalvin Cook has had dismal stats with the New York Jets

When the New York Jets signed Dalvin Cook, it was hailed as another star acquisition for a long-suffering franchise that was looking to go all-in with Aaron Rodgers. But since then, everything has mostly gone downhill.

Rodgers went down with an Achilles injury in his team debut; Zach Wilson has mostly struggled; and Mecole Hardman has been shipped back to Kansas City. And where has Cook been? Only 74 yards on 30 carries. Not the best stats for a purported star rusher.

#1) Russell Wilson

The Russell Wilson experiment has panned out very poorly for the Denver Broncos

Has an experiment gone as badly as the Russell Wilson-Denver Broncos partnership?

When this trade with the Seattle Seahawks was consummated in 2022, everyone thought that a new top contender was about to emerge from the AFC West, while Pete Carroll and John Schneider would have to deal with a rebuild that could cost them their jobs.

Instead, the Seahawks shockingly rebounded and revisited the playoffs with Geno Smith, while Wilson and the Broncos sank to their third straight last-place divisional finish. And not even the hiring of the legendary Sean Payton has changed the situation.

Could owner Rob Walton hit the panic button and jettison everyone involved? No one knows, but it is not hard to imagine the former face of the Seahawks becoming a casualty if it happens.