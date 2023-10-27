NFL Trade Deadline: 5 players that should be on the move

The 2023 NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching as it will occur on Tuesday, October 31st at 4 p.m. ET. This falls on the first official day of Week 9, and as soon as the deadline hits, teams won't be able to make any more trades until the season is completed and the offseason arrives.

Players who could be on the move ahead of the trade deadline often come from struggling teams that become sellers. They may flip one of their players to a buyer in return for future assets, such as NFL draft picks.

Contracts can also play a huge role, as players on expiring deals can be trade candidates as well. If a team doesn't believe they will extend a pending free agent, it makes more sense to get something for them, rather than letting them walk anyway in the offseason.

Considering all of the various factors, as well as reported rumors related to the trade block, the following five candidates could be on the move before the official deadline.

2023 NFL trade deadline candidates

#1, Derrick Henry

The Tennessee Titans have already proven that they will be sellers at the 2023 NFL trade deadline by sending All-Pro safety Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Derrick Henry could be their next superstar veteran on the move, especially considering his expiring contract as he's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2023 season. The Titans also drafted Tyjae Spears this year, so they may already be preparing for their future without King Henry.

#2, Jerry Jeudy

While Courtland Sutton is also rumored to be available on the trade block, Jerry Jeudy seems more likely to be dealt because of his contract. Sutton recently signed an extension with the Denver Broncos, but Jeudy is still on his rookie deal. This makes him significantly cheaper against the salary cap and a more desirable trade target for the buyers.

#3, Carl Lawson

The New York Jets are extremely deep on the edge positions of their defense. This has resulted in Carl Lawson suiting up for just four games so far this year and receiving little playing time. His diminished role has him reportedly seeking a new team ahead of the deadline and he holds solid value after recording seven sacks last season.

#4, Zack Moss

With the return of Jonathan Taylor, the Indianapolis Colts would be wise to cash in on Zack Moss. Moss has been excellent this season, averaging more than 100 total yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

He's still just 25 years old and will be a free agent at the end of the season anyway, making him an ideal target at the 2023 NFL trade deadline for any team that needs help at running back.

#5, Adam Thielen

While Adam Thielen is only in the first season of his three-year contract with the Carolina Panthers, his resurgence makes him a trade candidate. He has been incredible this season, totaling 49 receptions for 509 yards and four touchdowns, despite his team holding a 0-6 record.

The veteran's bounce-back season could make him a desirable target for a contender, while the rebuilding Panthers would likely appreciate draft picks in return for older players.