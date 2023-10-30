NFL Trade Deadline: 5 most surprising moves NFL teams pulled over the years feat. Christian McCaffrey to 49ers

The NFL Trade Deadline is almost here. With just a day and change remaining, the possibility for a stunning, blockbuster trade is high. This happens somewhat frequently in the NFL as rebuilding teams try and land assets and contenders try to cement their status. There could be a ton of moves made soon, but here's a look at some of the biggest moves teams have pulled off over the years.

Huge NFL Trade Deadline deals from recent memory

5) Jalen Ramsey to the Rams

Jalen Ramsey was traded in 2019

The Los Angeles Rams had a vaunted defense for many years as they attempted to win a Super Bowl, which they eventually did. In 2019, they solidified this with the addition of Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey. They later signed him to a big contract and he played well for them. The deal cost them two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder.

4) Amari Cooper to Cowboys

Amari Cooper was traded at the NFL Trade Deadline in 2018

Amari Cooper is now on the Cleveland Browns, but he was once the star for the Dallas Cowboys. Before that, he was with the then Oakland Raiders. He was traded in a blockbuster deal in 2018 from Oakland to Dallas, which cost the Cowboys a first-round pick. Still, he went on to be an anchor of their passing game for four plus seasons.

3) Christian McCaffrey to 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers were able to land Christian McCaffrey at the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline. The Carolina Panthers were going nowhere fast, and they needed to get assets for a rebuild. It wasn't a huge shock that he got dealt, but he immediately made the 49ers legitimate Super Bowl contenders. They got back a 2023 second-round pick, a 2023 third-rounder, a 2023 fourth-rounder and a 2024 fifth-round pick.

2) Jimmy Garoppolo to 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo was once considered the heir to the Tom Brady throne for the New England Patriots, but that ended in 2017. Garoppolo had looked good during Brady's brief absences, and the 49ers wanted their quarterback of the future. He was traded for a 2018 second-round selection.

1) Von Miller to Rams

The Rams added Von Miller in 2021

The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl in 2021, so any trade they made at the deadline clearly helped their goal. Bringing in talented pass rusher Von Miller from the Denver Broncos proved to be a key move, as he provided a pass-rushing threat to their defense that helped spur them on to an eventual championship. All it cost was a second-round pick and a third-round pick.