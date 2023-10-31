NFL Trade Deadline: Aaron Rodgers wants Raiders to pull the plug on Davante Adams' ill-fated tenure

The Davante Adams era in Las Vegas has been unsuccessful, to say the least. Aaron Rodgers, Adams' former teammate, has noticed, and he believes the team should call it now. Since trading for the star wide receiver, they've cycled through several quarterbacks - three this year alone.

It has not led to any success for the wide receiver or the team, who are now 3-5 on the year. The quarterback begged the franchise to send their wideout somewhere else before the 4 pm EST deadline today.

He said on the Pat McAfee Show:

"I hope he gets traded. Because we play him in a couple of weeks. I hope he's not there. Because he's still the most dynamic receiver in the league."

The New York Jets quarterback added:

"I don't know why you wouldn't move him because he's a generational talent. But hopefully, I'd love to see him in a couple of weeks if he's there and catch up and give him a hug, but I wouldn't be disappointed if he wasn't there when we played him."

The two were friends, and Rodgers certainly would enjoy seeing him when the Las Vegas Raiders face off with the Jets. Rodgers won't be playing, and he's hoping that Adams won't even be on the roster.

Will Davante Adams be traded?

The Davante Adams run in Las Vegas has been a dumpster fire, but through no fault of his own. He is a dynamic wide receiver who can dominate a defense, but against the Detroit Lions, he had a single catch for 11 yards on seven targets.

Davante Adams will not be traded

Jimmy Garoppolo could not get him the ball, and the team is in shambles now. They should look to add assets at the deadline, and Adams would be valuable.

Still, they have refused to move him. They have stated that there is no deal they'll take for their top flight pass-catcher. That can change, but it doesn't look like Adams will wear a different uniform in 2023.