NFL Trade Deadline: Which NFL teams should be sellers?

The NFL Trade Deadline is almost here and in the next couple of days, we expect to see a whirlwind of activity. Some teams will use this window to buy players who they think can salvage their season. Other teams will be looking at the NFL Trade Deadline as their last chance to offload players to build for the future. Here we look at some teams who have to focus on getting rid of players and accumulate picks for the next NFL Draft to make for the future.

Teams that will be sellers as the NFL Trade Deadline approaches

#1 - Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions remain the last remaining perfect team in the NFL: perfect in losing, that is. They have accumulated a 0-7 record and this season is pretty much a write-off. They have two main objectives before the NFL Trade Deadline. One is to win at least one game before it approaches to not fall to a 0-8 record. The second is to trade players away who are not contributing to the team but might be a better fit elsewhere. They need to build a team for the future, yet again, a future that never seems to arrive in Detroit.

#2 - Houston Texans

While the Detroit Lions are the last remaining winless team, the Houston Texans can still give them a run for their money to be the worst league team. Barring one win, which looks more like an aberration than anything else, they have been woeful for most of the run. They have to build the entire team from scratch, having lost many a key player in the off-season and are also looking to get rid of Deshaun Watson before the NFL Trade Deadline.

#3 - Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have not been quite as horrendous as the Lions and the Texans, but a 2-5 record is a fair indicator of how their season is going. They have already traded Zach Ertz and will be looking to get rid of Andre Dillard before the NFL Trade Deadline. They can write off this season as a developmental season for Jalen Hurts and focus on the next.

#4 - New York Jets

The 1-5 New York Jets are yet to convince anyone in the league this season. It has been a rough rookie season for quarterback Zach Wilson. Marcus Maye is one player they will be looking to trade before the NFL Trade Deadline to a team hungry for a safety. Their entire focus has to be building a team around Zach Wilson that can begin competing next season.

#5 - Jacksonville Jaguars

Akin to the New York Jets, the Jacksonville Jaguars also sit on a 1-5 record. Their win against an equally woeful Miami has been the only bright spot this season. Similar to the Jets again, they have to focus on building a team around rookie Trevor Lawrence. They have Andrew Norwell and Cam Robinson in the last year of their contracts and can choose to move one of them out before the NFL Trade Deadline.

