NFL Trade Rumor: Update on Atlanta Falcons trading Matt Ryan

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has stirred up quite the buzz; however, the NFL Trade rumor is just that: a rumor. The Falcons have full intention of keeping their star player on the field.

From Super Bowl Live: Amidst a crazy offseason for QBs, don't expect the #Falcons' Matt Ryan to go anywhere. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/8AWQ1kmE7i — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 2, 2021

They were primarily considering the salary cap implications. If the Falcons were to trade Ryan before June 1, they would have to carry $44.4 million in dead money. In choosing to wait, the Flacons will have the opportunity to spread the money over 2021 and 2022 while saving the team $23 million.

NFL Trade Rumors: Are the Atlanta Falcons looking to clean house?

The Falcons fired head coach Dan Quinn and their general manager Thomas Dimitroff.

Atlanta Falcons' new coach Arthur Smith plans to run a similar offense when Ryan won the NFL MVP award back in 2016.

Along with the new addition of a head coach, the Falcons also brought in new General Manager Terry Fontenot, who has some experience with Ryan from his time working for the rival Saints.

The 35-year-old has been with the Falcons since getting drafted in 2008 as a third pick in round one. Matt Ryan has played at moderately high levels. He threw for 4,581 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in the 2020 season.

Matt Ryan to @CalvinRidley1 for our first TD of the year. pic.twitter.com/6FxeTrUVsV — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 8, 2019

However, Atlanta hasn't had a winning season since 2017, and the Falcons have the envied No. 4 overall picks in April's draft.

That puts the franchise's quarterback in an uncomfortable position. They are in the ideal place to likely draft a new quarterback, which is similar to what happened to Aaron Rodgers in spring when Green Bay used their first-round pick on Jordan Love.

However, to Rodgers's credit, he acknowledged the draft of Love by going out and putting together a season that will likely win him NFL MVP.

NFL Trade Rumors: Matt Ryan's response

During an interview with 680-AM in Atlanta, Matt Ryan said:

"Part of being on a team is you're going to be a good teammate and help where you can and you also have the personal responsibility of trying to be the best player you can be...Whatever happens at that spot, we're all professionals, we all understand how this goes."

Matt Ryan on 680-AM: pic.twitter.com/7opuSprLM8 — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) February 3, 2021

Matt Ryan is still a very good player. By the end of his 2020 season, Matt Ryan finished fourth in the NFL for total passing yards and put down a 26-11 touchdown-to-interception ratio with a 93.3 passer rating.

While Matt Ryan's response was amiable, he could be that much more driven and determined to put together a great season in 2021-22.