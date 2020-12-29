NFL Trade Rumors: 10 NFL Players most likely to be traded 

As the end of the 2020 NFL regular season approaches, there are a lot of NFL franchises that have some big decisions to make this off-season.

In the upcoming NFL off-season, we could see some big-name players moving on to other teams. Some moves could surprise NFL fans, but others have been predicted throughout the 2020 NFL season.

On that note, lets take a look at the ten NFL players who could be suiting up for a new team in the 2021 NFL season.

Ten NFL players who could move on during the off-season:

#10 Kenny Stills (WR) - Houston Texans

NFL Divisional Round - Houston Texans v Kansas City Chiefs

Wide receiver Kenny Stills was traded by the New Orleans Saints to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for linebacker Dannell Ellerbe and a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Four years later, the Miami Dolphins traded Kenny Stills to the Houston Texans for offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and two first-round picks and a second-round pick.

Kenny Stills has a great chance of being on the move again during the 2021 NFL off-season. Houston Texans have shown in the past that they could do whatever it takes to make a trade happen.

In two seasons with the Texans, Stills had 705 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Potential Landing Spots for Kenny Stills

Jacksonville Jaguars

Green Bay Packers

Jacksonville Jaguars have a young receiving group and could use a veteran leader like Stills to help their young talent. Green Bay Packers were rumored to be interested in Kenny Stills during the 2020 NFL trade deadline period.

#9 Geno Atkins (DT) - Cincinnati Bengals

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens

Geno Atkins ended his 2020 NFL season on the Cincinnati Bengals' injured reserve list due to a shoulder injury.

Cincinnati Bengals still have two years left to pay the veteran defensive tackle but have made it clear that they have some talking to do with Atkins during the upcoming NFL off-season.

We could potentially see the Bengals offer Atkins a deal that consists of less money.

The Bengals could also offer Geno Atkins a trade option. Cincinnati Bengals may most likely attempt to send Atkins to a team of his choosing, but that is never promised in the NFL.

Potential Landing Spots for Geno Atkins

Dallas Cowboys

Houston Texans

Both these NFL teams make sense for the veteran defensive tackle. Dallas need help on their defensive line while Houston Texans need significant help on their defensive front, especially on the interior. Geno Atkins would provide a boost to both teams on the defensive front.

#8 Stephon Gilmore (CB) New England Patriots

NFL: New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Rams

New England Patriots tried to move veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore during the 2020 NFL trade deadline but could not find a good trade.

Gilmore has shown during the 2020 NFL season that he can still play at a high level. Since joining the Patriots, Gilmore has been the piece that has held the New England Patriots secondary together. In the four years that Stephon Gilmore has played with New England, he has recorded 11 interceptions and two touchdowns.

It was rumored that the Patriots wanted a lot for the veteran cornerback. We could potentially see that asking price go down during the 2021 NFL off-season though.

Potential landing spots for Stephon Gilmore

Cleveland Browns

Carolina Panthers

New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns have made trades in the past, and they have turned out well.

With Carolina Panthers looking for a cornerback in the 2021 NFL Draft, Panthers would like their young cornerback learning from a veteran who has had a lot of success.

#7 Harrison Smith (S) Minnesota Vikings

NFL: Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings were also shopping Harrison Smith during the 2020 NFL trade deadline.

Vikings are in a situation where they can stay where they are or make a move for the future by trading Harrison Smith, who has been a huge contributor to the team's defensive success.

Despite Harrison Smith entering his tenth NFL season in 2021, the asking price for the veteran safety may not be as high as everyone thinks.

In nine seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Harrison Smith has recorded 27 interceptions and four touchdowns. So, it could be easy for the Vikings to find a trade partner for the veteran safety, but what they may want for him remains to be seen.

Potential landing spots for Harrison Smith

San Francisco 49ers

Chicago Bears

With San Francisco 49ers reportedly looking to add more talent to their defense, Harrison Smith could be a good fit. Owner Jon Lynch sees a lot of himself in Harrison Smith and could pursue the player.

Chicago Bears could also go after the veteran safety, but the chances of Minnesota trading him within the division is unlikely.

#6 Ryan Kerrigan (EDGE) Washington Football Team

NFL: Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Football Team

Washington Football Team has a lot of talent in their defense. Most of that talent is young and have a lot of football left to play.

Ryan Kerrigan was almost on the move during the 2020 NFL trade deadline. In the 2021 NFL off-season, we could potentially see Kerrigan on the move to a contender.

Kerrigan has recorded 95.5 sacks in ten seasons with the Washington Football Team. NFL teams will definitely answer the phone if Washington calls to trade the veteran EDGE player.

Potential landing spots for Ryan Kerrigan

San Francisco 49ers

Tennessee Titans

San Francisco 49ers have been on the rumored list of teams for Ryan Kerrigan since his name surfaced in trade rumors.

Tennessee Titans went out this past off-season and added Jadeveon Clowney in the 2020 NFL off-season. Adding Ryan Kerrigan would give them two veteran pass rushers if they can hold on to Clowney.

#5 David Njoku (TE) Cleveland Browns

NFL: Cleveland Browns Training Camp

David Njoku could be the third-best tight end on the trading block during the 2021 NFL off-season. That is because after Cleveland added Austin Hooper in the 2020 NFL off-season, they have been bombarded with questions about what they plan to do with Njoku.

David Njoku was on the list of players that the Browns would be interested in trading during the 2020 NFL trade deadline. If the Browns want to move the tight end, it will be in their best interest to wait till the 2021 NFL off-season, as Njoku is the youngest of their three tight ends and has a lot of years left in the NFL.

Potential landing spots for David Njoku

Dallas Cowboys

Jacksonville Jaguars

Dallas Cowboys have been looking for a tight end to fill the void after the departure of Jason Witten. In this regard, David Njoku could be a great addition for the Cowboys and their offense.

On the other hand, Jacksonville Jaguars are rebuilding both offensively and defensively. With Trevor Lawrence most likely going to be the quarterback in Jacksonville, Njoku could be a great weapon for the young quarterback.

#4 Evan Engram (TE) New York Giants

NFL: New York Giants vs Seattle Seahawks

Evan Engram has the ability to play both wide receiver and tight end in the NFL. His speed provides mismatches to linebackers, and his size provides mismatches for corners.

Engram has a lot of Jimmy Graham in him, and the New York Giants could have teams lined up waiting for a call.

Giants' Evan Engram, James Bradberry make Pro Bowl https://t.co/b9VdEYLWMe pic.twitter.com/0UOHqWKfeo — New York Post (@nypost) December 22, 2020

Since his rookie season, Evan Engrams' numbers have gone down in receiving touchdowns. That could be because the Giants are more of a run-first offense.

Engram needs to be on a team that could utilize their tight ends like receivers. In four years with the Giants, Engram has 2,403 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

Potential landing spots for Evan Engram

New Orleans Saints

Green Bay Packers

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees made Jimmy Grahams' career successful. Aaron Rodgers is at his best when he has a tight end who can provide mismatches. Evan Engram would excel at tight end for both the Packers and Saints.

#3 Zach Ertz (TE) Philadelphia Eagles

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys

Zach Ertz is the third tight end that could be on the trade block during the 2021 NFL off-season. He is the best tight end in this group.

Philadelphia Eagles were rumored in wanting to move the pass catching tight end during the 2020 NFL trade deadline. That is because Ertz has missed time due to injury during the 2020 NFL season.

Before the 2020 season, Ertz was one of the best tight ends in the NFL. In the 2018 season, Zach Ertz recorded 1,163 receiving yards on 116 receptions and eight touchdowns.

Potential landing spots for Zach Ertz

Arizona Cardinals

Buffalo Bills

Arizona Cardinals were one of the teams that were interested in Zach Ertz during the 2020 NFL trade deadline.

Kyler Murray would love to have a reliable pass catching tight end while Buffalo Bills are in need of a reliable tight end for young quarterback Josh Allen. Buffalo could be the best fit for Zach Ertz to succeed though.

#2 Nick Foles (QB) Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Nick Foles has not lived up to the hype of being a starting quarterback since leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl win. However, Foles is one of the best back-up quarterbacks in the NFL.

Chicago could look to add a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft. Mitchell Trubisky has seemed to have figured things out at the quarterback position in the last few weeks for the Bears. They will most likely trade one of the two quarterbacks, and Nick Foles would be the smarter decision.

Potential landing spots for Nick Foles

New England Patriots

Washington Football Team

New England Patriots are still unsure about their quarterback situation. Foles would have a good offensive coordinator and Head Coach that could help him with his starting quarterback issues.

On the other hand, Washington are looking to draft their quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft. Nick Foles would be a great pick up to play back-up to that young quarterback.

#1 Carson Wentz (QB) Philadelphia Eagles

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers

In the 2021 NFL off-season, we could finally see the Philadelphia Eagles move on from their starting quarterback Carson Wentz. That is because Jalen Hurts has proven himself as a rookie in the NFL since taking over from Wentz, and Philadelphia are a different team with Hurts at the starting quarterback position.

One year ago today, 12/22/2019



Carson Wentz and the Eagles hosting Dallas, on a national stage, in a win-or-go-home situation: pic.twitter.com/9Fte7zKJ3l — Eagles Fan Problems (@EagleFanProbs) December 22, 2020

Carson Wentz has said that he is not going to be a back-up quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles. In that case, Philadelphia may have to move their former starting quarterback in the 2021 NFL off-season. Luckily for them, there are a lot of teams that could be looking for a quarterback.

Potential landing spots for Carson Wentz

Denver Broncos

Pittsburgh Steelers

Atlanta Falcons

With Denver Broncos still unsure about their young quarterback Drew Lock, Carson Wentz' availablity could make the latter a good fit.

If the Steelers don't jump on Dwayne Haskins Jr., they could potentially land Carson Wentz.

Atlanta Falcons are looking for a quarterback to replace Matt Ryan after the player retires. Wentz has said that he doesn't want to be a back-up, but if it is only for a year, Atlanta could get a steal in this NFL trade for Carson Wentz.