NFL Trade Rumors: 2 potential destinations for New York Jets QB Sam Darnold

The New York Jets may have missed the opportunity to move their young starting quarterback Sam Darnold. With Washington signing Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Chicago Bears signing Andy Dalton, it narrows down the destination for Sam Darnold to two teams.

The Denver Broncos have been flying under the radar when it comes to their quarterback situation. This still leaves the Broncos as a possible destination for Sam Darnold. The San Francisco 49ers are in the same situation as the Jets with Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Chicago Bears swung for the fences with Russell Wilson and will most likely roll with Andy Dalton and Nick Foles. The Carolina Panthers are all in on landing Deshaun Watson, and if they can't, they hold the 8th overall pick in the draft. This leaves the 49ers and Broncos as the last two teams that could be interested in trading for Sam Darnold.

Now the question is, who will make the move first? Let's take a look at how Sam Darnold can help both the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers.

NFL Trade Rumors: Should the Denver Broncos trade for Sam Darnold?

New York Jets QB Sam Darnold

The Denver Broncos are going to have to weigh all their options when it comes to Drew Lock. They have to ask themselves if Drew Lock is the future or could they have a better future with Sam Darnold. When comparing the two quarterbacks, it's hard to tell which one will be the better option.

Denver doesn't have an elite group of wide receivers, and the Jets have not had an elite group of receivers for Darnold. Drew Lock has played one year less than Darnold and hasn't shown glimpses of being a franchise caliber quarterback. Sam Darnold has shown signs of being able to lead a franchise to success with the Jets.

Sam Darnold? Will you please accept this blue and orange rose to be the Denver Broncos future QB? pic.twitter.com/fr15cOxSpG — ᴄᴀᴍᴇʀᴏɴ ᴘᴀʀᴋᴇʀᴾᴼ (@CameronParkerPO) October 23, 2017

Sam Darnold has a better skill set when it comes to throwing the football. Both quarterbacks are a work in progress. If the Denver Broncos had to pick between Sam Darnold and Drew Lock, Darnold should get the nod and the Broncos should trade for the Jets quarterback.

NFL Trade Rumors: Should the San Francisco 49ers trade for Sam Darnold?

The San Francisco 49ers are looking to trade their starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but have not received a good offer for him. San Francisco may have to swallow their pride and cut Garoppolo this off-season. The 49ers have been waiting for the New England Patriots to make them an offer on Garoppolo but they are running out of time.

Sam Darnold played his college football career at the University of Southern California (USC). Kyle Shanahan wants a quarterback who can sit in the pocket and sling the football without fear. Sam Darnold is still young and that will give Kyle Shanahan time to mold him into the quarterback that he wants.

Of all the teams potentially in the market for a QB, the 49ers are the most interesting to me. If Kyle Shanahan gets his hands on Deshaun Watson or even Sam Darnold, it changes the landscape of the NFC — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) March 10, 2021

Sam Darnold has a lot of the same qualities as Matt Ryan in the quarterback position. Kyle Shanahan was the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons when they went to the Super Bowl. There is so much untapped potential in Sam Darnold and if there is one head coach that can tap that potential it's Kyle Shanahan.