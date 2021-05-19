NFL Trade Rumors: 3 huge trades that could happen at the 2021 NFL trade deadline

A few big trades have already happened this NFL offseason as Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff switched teams. Meanwhile, Sam Darnold was traded to the Carolina Panthers and Teddy Bridgewater was dealt to the Denver Broncos.

There's still time for more big trades to happen before the 2021-2022 NFL season. Let's take a look at three players that could be traded during the 2021 NFL trade deadline, although the possibility of them being moved before the season seems unlikely

1) NFL Trade Rumors: Houston Texans trade Deshaun Watson to the Washington Football Team

Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans

The Deshaun Watson news has become almost non-existent. His trade value has taken a massive hit with all the allegations against him and it's hard to believe that his stock will go back up if all of it goes away.

Washington is the best landing spot for Deshaun Watson. The Washington Football Team has a roster of players that can compete right now and also have a playoff-ready defense.

The Washington Football Team Is A Deshaun Watson Away From A Super Bowl https://t.co/gJDRiOdllQ pic.twitter.com/Ip0UvXtu96 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 7, 2021

The only thing they're missing is a franchise quarterback. Ryan Fitzpatrick is only a band-aid to stop the bleeding temporarily. Adding Deshaun Watson will make Washington heavy favorites to win the NFC East and make a deep run in the playoffs.

2) NFL Trade Rumors: Green Bay Packers trade Aaron Rodgers to the Denver Broncos

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

There's something holding back both the Denver Broncos and the Green Bay Packers from making the trade for Aaron Rodgers. The deal doesn't look like it's going to happen before the season starts but that doesn't mean the negotiations are over for both teams.

One thing that's for certain is that this is the final season Aaron Rodgers will be the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. In fact, it's possible that he will not make it through the entire season. If the Broncos want Rodgers, they're going to have to put together a package that the Packers can't refuse.

.@AlbertBreer talked to NFL executives to pinpoint the cost of trading for Aaron Rodgers.



Is this too much to acquire the MVP? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/uLak55WzPf — The MMQB (@theMMQB) May 17, 2021

Drew Lock is the wild card in this trade between the Broncos and Packers. If Lock comes out and has a monster start this season, that alone could be enough to attach him and draft picks for Aaron Rodgers. The Packers are unsure if Jordan Love and Drew Lock's success with three first-round draft picks could land Rodgers in Denver during the NFL trade deadline.

3) NFL Trade Rumors: New Orleans Saints trade Michael Thomas to the Denver Broncos

San Francisco 49ers v New Orleans Saints

Michael Thomas could be the first to depart from the New Orleans Saints. If the New Orleans struggle this NFL season, they're going to start unloading players and the Saints could already be thinking about moving Michael Thomas.

The Denver Broncos have been linked with landing Aaron Rodgers but another thing they can do for Rodgers is make a run at Michael Thomas. After all, Rodgers' biggest complaint with the Packers was that they didn't get him help.

The Michael Thomas and Aaron Rodgers combination is better than the Davante Adams and Rodgers pairing. Denver will certainly compete with the Chiefs with Rodgers at quarterback, but with Michael Thomas they have a shot at winning the division. The Broncos have a good defense and adding these two top players will take their offense over the top.