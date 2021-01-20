NFL Trade Rumors: 3 NFL Draft Day trades that could happen

2021 NFL Draft could have some potential trades to either gain NFL draft capital or to trade up for a better NFL draft pick. With quarterbacks like Sam Darnold and Deshaun Watson possibly being available it could be an interesting draft. With the Houston Texans not having a first round pick they would be one of the teams who could send Watson away for a first rounder.

Lets take a look at three NFL Draft Day trades that have a good chance at happening during the 2021 NFL Draft.

NFL Trade Rumor #1: Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers

-- San Francisco 49ers receive: Deshaun Watson and a 2022 second round pick

-- Houston Texans receive: Jimmy Garoppolo, 2021 first round pick, 2021 third round pick, and 2022 fourth round pick

With the Houston Texans not having a first round draft pick and the San Francisco 49ers unsure about Jimmy Garoppolo's future as their franchise quarterback, this trade makes the most sense for both sides. Watson wants out of Houston and Kyle Shanahan would be a great coach for him.

Michael Irvin said on @957thegame he believes the 49ers would get to the Super Bowl "each and every year" if they trade for Deshaun Watsonhttps://t.co/dnwu3d7E5T pic.twitter.com/TFMhMn386R — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 12, 2021

By receiving Watson the San Francisco 49ers will be instant contenders in the NFC and Super Bowl contenders in year two. Kyle Shanahan had two years with Matt Ryan before the Falcons went to the Super Bowl. With the 49ers defense it may not take two years for Watson and Shanahan to get to the Super Bowl.

NFL Trade Rumor #2: New York Jets, Houston Texans, and Indianapolis Colts

-- New York Jets receive: J.J. Watt and a 2022 fifth round pick

-- Houston Texans receive from Indianapolis: Marlon Mack, 2021 second round pick, and 2022 first round pick

-- Indianapolis Colts receive from New York: Sam Darnold and a future 2022 draft pick

Houston Texans could potentially be very active in the 2021 NFL Draft. With a lot of team needs, Houston could call both the Jets and Colts and work up a deal that makes all three teams happy. Everyone would be getting picks and positional needs they need.

With Watson being out of the door, why not send Watt with him and completely restart from scratch with a new head coach. Houston would now have two picks in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. New York Jets would be getting an elite defensive end in J.J. Watt.

It seems like there's a good chance that both JJ Watt and Deshaun Watson won't be on the Texans' roster next season. https://t.co/oMOUMyt0uQ — Brotips (@brotips) January 17, 2021

Indianapolis Colts would be getting their replacement for Philip Rivers. Sam Darnold would get the opportunity to sit out a year and learn from a great quarterback. Darnold needs guidance to become a great quarterback and sitting behind Rivers would give him what he needs.

NFL Trade Rumor #3: Detroit Lions and Washington Football Team

-- Detroit Lions would receive: Ryan Kerrigan, 2021 second round pick, and 2022 third round pick

-- Washington Football Team would receive: Matthew Stafford and a future 2022 draft pick

With Washington needing a quarterback it would make sense for them to go after a veteran. Matthew Stafford would bring instant production to the Washington offense. It would make their selection with their first round pick open for other positional needs.

New Lions GM Brad Holmes on Matthew Stafford's future: My job is to "evaluate the entire roster"https://t.co/kY4DI2fUln pic.twitter.com/Xwqag3YjWU — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 19, 2021

Detroit Lions would be getting a defensive player that can bring immediate contributions to their defense. They will also get two picks including another second round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. With the Lions sitting at number seven, they can get a highly talented quarterback in the first round.