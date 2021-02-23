NFL Trade Rumors: 3 players the Arizona Cardinals should pursue

The Arizona Cardinals came within one game of making the 2021 NFL playoffs. Kyler Murray had his break out season during 2020, however, one area that the Cardinals struggled in during the season was their run game.

Arizona could also use help at the wide receiver and tight end positions. DeAndre Hopkins was the big trade that the Cardinals landed during the 2020 NFL off-season. Can the Arizona Cardinals pull off another big trade this off-season?

If that is the Arizona Cardinals plan, then there are three offensive players that they could end up targeting through trade. Let's take a look at the three offensive players the Arizona Cardinals should pursue to help Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins.

NFL Trade Rumors: 3 offensive players the Arizona Cardinals should trade for in 2021

The Arizona Cardinals want a taste of the NFL postseason. They have a ton of talent in defense that could help them make a run if they make it to the playoffs. There are three offensive players that the Arizona Cardinals can pursue this off-season through trade that can help them land in the playoffs.

1) Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings made Kyle Rudolph available during the 2020 NFL trade deadline. This shows that they are willing to listen to offers for the tight end. In the nine seasons with the Vikings, Kyle Rudolph has recorded over 4,400 receiving yards and 48 touchdowns.

2) Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys

The news about the Dallas Cowboys wanting to move Michael Gallup has been talked about since last season. Gallup is a great addition for the Arizona Cardinals at the wide receiver position. He has been a great number two wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys and could do the same in Arizona.

3) Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are cleaning house. They have traded Carson Wentz, and are releasing Alshon Jeffery on March 17th. This means Zach Ertz is most likely next on the list to be traded this off-season. The Arizona Cardinals could benefit from having Zach Ertz line up at tight end. He is a great pass catcher and can block in the run game; everything the Cardinals need from their future tight end.