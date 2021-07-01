NFL trade rumors: 3 players the Denver Broncos should consider instead of Aaron Rodgers

Mile High City has been buzzing with the possibility of reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers playing for the Denver Broncos in 2021. The Rodgers vs. Green Bay Packers drama has been the biggest story of the NFL offseason and continues to dominate any conversation regarding quarterbacks in Denver and Green Bay.

There has been heavy speculation that Rodgers’ preferred destination to be traded to is Denver, with some radio sports talk hosts also offering odds on it happening.

As NFL training camps approach for all 32 teams, the Packers have shown no interest in trading their superstar quarterback so far.

Players the Broncos should target if Aaron Rodgers stays put

So what are the other options for the Broncos to take the roster up a notch before the regular season begins in September?

Here are three players the Denver Broncos should consider trading for instead of Aaron Rodgers.

#1 - Jimmy Garoppolo, QB

Before this year’s NFL Draft, all the talk was about Jimmy Garoppolo's future in San Francisco. The 49ers went ahead and picked a rookie QB in Trey Lance, but it's all gone quiet on the Jimmy G trade front.

If the Packers refuse to move Aaron Rodgers, the Broncos should kick the tires on a Garoppolo trade.

A trade for Rodgers will require the Broncos to give up multiple first-round draft picks and quality starters to get the deal over the line. Why not see what San Francisco GM John Lynch and the Niners want for their veteran QB? The haul is sure to be more palatable than one for Rodgers.

Garoppolo, while injury prone, has shown he’s a top quality NFL starter and would be an upgrade over Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. He led the 49ers to the Super Bowl just two years ago and is only 29 years old, much younger than the NFL MVP.

Come on, Denver, at least make the call.

#2 - Jordan Hicks, LB

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks is a quality starter who would add some depth to the Broncos' defense.

Hicks has played in all 32 games for Arizona over the last two seasons, but with the Cardinals investing their last two first-round picks in Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins, he appears to be the odd man out.

Denver has a formidable defense as is but adding a veteran like Hicks would help the rearguard get to the next level.

Jordan Hicks is sure to be available at a reasonable price so now is the time to strike for the Broncos.

#3 - Deshaun Watson, QB

A lot of things will have to fall in place for this trade to happen, but never say never in the NFL.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson would be an ideal long-term play-maker for the Denver Broncos. He’s young and over his short NFL career he has shown that he has the talent to be a championship contender.

If he can sort out the legal troubles and the NFL doesn’t suspend him for the entire 2021 season, he could be worth trading for.

Due to his situation, it's likely the Texans will be open to listen to offers, which means there is an opportunity to acquire the star QB for less than what a Rodgers trade would cost.

Again, this is a long shot but Broncos fans would love to see Deshaun Watson in orange and blue this season. Legal issues permitting, of course.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha