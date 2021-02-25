NFL Trade Rumors: 3 players the Miami Dolphins could trade this off-season

With Deshaun Watson naming the Miami Dolphins as one of the teams on his list of preferred trade destinations, the prospect of trading Tua Tagovailoa to acquire the Houston Texans quarterback remains on the cards. Despite the trade rumors surrounding Tua Tagovailoa, the Miami Dolphins are likely to hold on to their young quarterback.

Howeverm the Miami Dolphins have three other players that could potentially be on the move this off-season. With the defense stacked, the Dolphins will be looking to add pieces to their offense. If the Dolphins decide to pass on Watson and keep Tua Tagovailoa, they could look to add more depth on offense.

When free-agency period begins on March 17th, we could potentially start to hear rumors about these three players.

NFL Trade Rumors: Three players that could potentially be on the trade block for the Miami Dolphins

#1 DeVante Parker, WR

Miami Dolphins WR DeVante Parker

After a terrific season in 2019 where he amassed over 1,200 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, DeVante Parker signed a 4-year $40 million contract extension with the Miami Dolphins.

However, there was a significant drop in production from the wide receiver in 2020. Parker hauled in 63 receptions for 793 receiving yards and four touchdowns. With Parker tied up till the 2024 NFL off-season, the Dolphins will be able to acquire a significant haul of assets if they decide to trade the wide receiver.

Advertisement

#2 Byron Jones, CB

Miami Dolphins CB Byron Jones

The Miami Dolphins signed Byron Jones to a 5-year, $82.5 million contract in the 2020 NFL off-season. However, the former Dallas Cowboys cornerback had an underwhelming debut season with the Dolphins, allowing 40 receptions on 61 targets with just two interceptions.

If the Dolphins were to trade Byron Jones ahead of the 2021 NFL season, they will have a dead cap hit of $8.4 million but will save $7.7 million in cap space.

Despite his poor season, there won't be a shortage of suitors for Byron Jones, as plenty of teams are actively looking to upgrade at the cornerback position. The Miami Dolphins will likely be looking to acquire draft picks in exchange for Byron Jones, which they could use to add some offensive depth to the roster.

#3 Mike Gesicki, TE

Advertisement

Miami Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki

Mike Gesicki is coming off the best year of his NFL career in 2020, recording 53 receptions for 703 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He is entering the final year of his contract and is set to be a free agent in the 2022 NFL off-season.

Is Mike Gesicki the most underrated Tight End in Football? 🥶 pic.twitter.com/UujtSPCsEO — RotoUnderworld (@rotounderworld) February 18, 2021

At 25, Mike Gesicki is one of the rising stars in the NFL and will likely sign a huge extension during the 2022 off-season. If the Dolphins feel that Gesicki would be too expensive to retain, they could trade him ahead of the 2021 NFL season. The Dolphins are looking to upgrade at wide receiver and running back for 2021. If they receive draft picks and offensive assets for Gesicki, the Dolphins could trade the young tight end.