NFL Trade Rumors: 3  players who could replace Michael Thomas on the New Orleans Saints

Rumors have swirled this offseason that the New Orleans Saints are looking to trade star wide receiver Michael Thomas. The 28-year-old had a down year for the Saints in 2020, starting just five games and recording 438 receiving yards and no touchdowns.

Thomas restructured his contract this offseason, but the Saints still have very little cap space. Trading Thomas could ease the Saints' financial woes and give the wide receiver the opportunity to further his career elsewhere. But it would also leave a hole in the offense that would be hard to fill.

Nos. 66 on the #PFNTop100 – New Orleans #Saints WR Michael Thomas



In just five seasons, Thomas has recorded 510 receptions, 5,950 yards and 32 TDs. Prior to 2020, Thomas had recorded three consecutive seasons of 100+ catches and 1,200+ yards. pic.twitter.com/U7jPUtF0UO — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) July 7, 2021

Three players that could replace Michael Thomas on the New Orleans Saints

#1 - Tre'Quan Smith, WR

Entering his fourth campaign in the NFL, Tre'Quan Smith is destined for a breakout season. Smith had a career-high 448 receiving yards along with four touchdowns in 2020.

With the uncertainty at quarterback for the Saints, there is also uncertainty about the type of production that the receiver will have. But having a dominant receiving core could make the job of whichever quarterback gets the start a lot easier.

Which #Saints WR scores more fantasy points in 2021?



🔥Tre’Quan Smith



Or



🚀Marquez Callaway pic.twitter.com/MKJR2WESmz — Yards Per Fantasy (@YardsPer) May 27, 2021

#2 - Marquez Callaway, WR

Wide receiver Marquez Callaway was an undrafted free agent in 2020 and recorded an impressive 213 receiving yards on 21 catches. His biggest catch of the season was catching Drew Brees' 7,000th NFL completion.

Callaway, too, is destined for a breakout season in 2020. Whether Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill is the starting quarterback, Callaway will be a solid option downfield to find.

He played four seasons at Tennessee, managing 1,646 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

#3 - Juwan Johnson, TE

Juwan Johnson is a versatile wide receiver who also played tight end while at Penn State. Johnson went undrafted in 2020 and was signed by the Saints shortly after.

The Saints lost Jared Cook to free agency this offseason. They need a big tight end to fill in on the line. In his rookie season, Johnson had just three receptions for just 35 yards. Adding a big tight end who can catch and has average speed would give the Saints' offense an added dimension

