NFL Trade Rumors: 3 Potential landing spots for Broncos CB Bryce Callahan

Recent news out of Denver suggests that Bryce Callahan may be available for a trade. The Denver Broncos already have a good number of cornerbacks with the likes of Kyle Fuller, Ronald Darby and Patrick Surtain II. If Bryce Callahan were to be traded, there are some teams that will benefit from his service. Here we list down the top 3 teams who we believe need his services the most.

Teams who may want to trade for Bryce Callahan

#1 - San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers focused on getting their offense fixed in the 2021 NFL Draft. They drafted a quarterback in Trey Lance, and followed it up with two guards and two running backs to remodel their offense for the future.

On the defensive side, they held key player K'Waun Williams as the slot cornerback, but they lost out on retaining Richard Sherman. They have yet to adequately fill the position and Bryce Callahan could fill that role.

#2 - Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals had a woeful defense last season. They needed to fix it and they seem to have attended to the pass rush issues by signing J.J. Watt. They further bolstered that by signing linebacker Zaven Collins in the first round.

But in the cornerback position, they have let go of Patrick Peterson and Dre Kirkpatrick. In the 2021 NFL draft, they only drafted two cornerbacks in the third and the fifth rounds. That is not enough going into the season and they might benefit from Bryce Callahan's presence in their ranks.

Bryce Callahan was considered one of the best nickel/slot CBs in the NFL only a couple seasons ago. Allowed a 46.9 passer rating playing on the outside in '20



If the #AZCardinals acquire him, that'll give the Cards 3 CBs (Byron Murphy, Marco Wilson) who can play slot & out wide https://t.co/7COPDp8Yhe — Andy Kwong (@akwong31) September 2, 2021

#3 - New York Jets

If there is any team that needs reinforcements in the cornerback position, it is the New York Jets. Their cornerbacks' coverage was the worst in the league and they have not yet taken any concrete steps to rectify that.

I’m not sure trading for Bryce Callahan would fit in with the whole “we want our young corners to play” mindset.



But something to keep an eye on for the #Jets.



As Brad mentioned, Joe Douglas has history with Callahan. https://t.co/2vo2snTJI6 — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) September 2, 2021

In the 2021 NFL Draft, they focussed on building the offense more than the defense. They got Zach Wilson in the first round and, to complement him, drafted their entire offense of the future, with the first four picks going to quarterbacks, offensive linemen, wide receivers and running backs.

With their fifth pick, they chose a linebacker, before finally arriving at cornerbacks with their sixth pick in the fifth round. They urgently need a premier cornerback like Bryce Callahan to help them out with their secondary and will do well to trade for him.

Edited by Samuel Green